  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

23rd place in Sölden What Hirscher says after his World Cup comeback

dpa

27.10.2024 - 14:58

Marcel Hirscher celebrated his comeback in the Alpine Ski World Cup in Sölden.
Marcel Hirscher celebrated his comeback in the Alpine Ski World Cup in Sölden.
dpa

He can still do it: Marcel Hirscher impresses on his return to the big ski stage and is satisfied with his performance: "It turned out much better than I thought."

27.10.2024, 14:58

27.10.2024, 15:21

Ski star Marcel Hirscher has made a strong World Cup comeback and finished 23rd in the season opener in Sölden, directly in the points. Victory in the giant slalom on the Rettenbachferner went to Norway's Alexander Steen Olsen.

Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath completed the all-Norwegian podium. Dominator and top favorite Marco Odermatt surprisingly crashed in the first run and was eliminated. Loic Meillard also withdrew shortly before the start.

Norwegian triple victory in Sölden. Steen Olsen triumphs - Caviezel (9th) best Swiss, Hirscher in 23rd place

Norwegian triple victory in SöldenSteen Olsen triumphs - Caviezel (9th) best Swiss, Hirscher in 23rd place

Hirscher: "Tomorrow I'll have such sore muscles that I won't know what to do"

Hirscher said that his return felt "mega cool". For the eight-time overall World Cup winner, it was his first race in more than five years. Every step and every turn of the Salzburg native was accompanied by cameras. Fans with red-white-red and orange flags cheered him on in the finish area. The technical specialist no longer rides for Austria, but for the Netherlands, his mother's home country - but he is still good and fast.

"I didn't think I would make it to the second run," said Hirscher to SRF after the race. "I had a lot of fun, that's really cool. It could have been that I was four seconds behind. That would have been okay too, but of course it's mega."

Marcel Hirscher is delighted in the finish area in Sölden about his successful return to the Ski World Cup.
Marcel Hirscher is delighted in the finish area in Sölden about his successful return to the Ski World Cup.
KEYSTONE

Not only the timing of his comeback, but also Hirscher's form had been the subject of wild speculation in the days before. With bib number 34, he finished 28th in the first run and then even improved in the final.

"It turned out much better than I thought," was Hirscher's personal analysis - and continued: "The training sessions weren't particularly good. It's been five years since my last ski race. It's brilliant that it's still possible. Tomorrow I'll have such sore muscles that I won't even know what to do."

Marco Büchel explains. Three reasons why Hirscher has no chance of keeping up with Odermatt

Marco Büchel explainsThree reasons why Hirscher has no chance of keeping up with Odermatt

"It was really cool how I skied at the top"That's how far ahead Odermatt was at the time of the mistake

Videos from the department

dpa

More ski news

SCB comeback poorly rewarded. ZSC Lions squander a 3-0 lead and win after all

SCB comeback poorly rewardedZSC Lions squander a 3-0 lead and win after all

Ben Shelton beaten. Mpetshi Perricard surprising winner in Basel

Ben Shelton beatenMpetshi Perricard surprising winner in Basel

Riding. Steve Guerdat jumps onto the podium in Helsinki

RidingSteve Guerdat jumps onto the podium in Helsinki

ITF tournaments. Tournament victories for Waltert and Küng

ITF tournamentsTournament victories for Waltert and Küng

Alpine skiing. Swiss gloom in Sölden

Alpine skiingSwiss gloom in Sölden