The long wait is over: Friday marks the start of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. blue Sport spoke to the Nati stars ahead of the opening game against defending champions USA.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Ice Hockey World Championship begins on Friday in Zurich and Fribourg. The Swiss national team will face defending champions USA in their opening game.

The euphoria is palpable among the Nati stars shortly before the kick-off. "You can tell with the boys - everyone wants it to start," says Fribourg champion hero Christoph Bertschy.

Captain Roman Josi is satisfied with the preparation and is convinced: "We'll definitely be ready." Show more

Two days before the kick-off, the Swiss Life Arena is slowly but surely getting into the World Cup mood. There is a lively hustle and bustle in and around the stadium. The organizers are making final preparations, numerous volunteers and journalists are already at work and the teams are settling into their allocated dressing rooms in the catacombs.

One person who knows his way around the Zurich ice hockey temple is Sven Andrighetto. "We have the same dressing room with the ZSC. I know everything, the stadium is familiar and you see familiar people. It's very nice," says the striker and goes into raptures: "It's world class and the anticipation is at its greatest now. Everything is made as easy as possible for us so that we can give our best performance on the ice. That's what counts in the end."

"When it starts, it's exactly the same field hockey"

Roman Josi doesn't know the World Cup stadium quite as well as his teammate Andrighetto. But he is the only national team player to know what it feels like to play in front of a home crowd, having played in the 2009 World Cup. "It was my first World Cup and then it was a home World Cup. It was also in Bern, where I grew up. That was very special," recalls the national team captain in an interview with blue Sport. "I was still very young back then. Everything was new. Now I know it better."

Especially off the ice, a World Cup in front of a home crowd is extraordinary. "Your family and friends are there. Everything around you is different to when you're abroad. But when it finally starts on Friday, it's just like field hockey - and just like any other World Cup," says the 35-year-old.

The captain believes his team is ready for the opening game against the USA. "We've had good preparation. We've waited a long time for this moment. We will certainly be ready," Josi is convinced. Even the departure of long-time boss Patrick Fischer is no longer an ongoing issue: "We've discussed it enough. As a team, we're looking ahead. The focus is fully on the World Cup."

Champion euphoria outshines Bertschy's fatigue

And what about Fribourg hero Christoph Bertschy, who celebrated the Swiss championship title just two weeks ago? "I feel good and I'm really happy. When you can take such positivity with you to the national team, it's also much easier physically than when you have to struggle and have difficulties," says Bertschy.

Nevertheless, he was grateful that he was able to take another break last Thursday against Sweden. "Physically, it was certainly positive for my recovery. But mentally, I feel extremely good," says the 32-year-old, who can hardly wait for the first face-off: "The euphoria is great. You can tell with the boys. Everyone wants it to start."

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