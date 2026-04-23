"The verdict is in" What Nati Director Lars Weibel says about Patrick Fischer's retirement

Before the home World Championship, Nati Director Lars Weibel talks about Patrick Fischer's retirement, the mood in the team, the new coach Jan Cadieux and the Swiss NHL players.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the scandal surrounding a forged Covid certificate, Patrick Fischer has been released as national team coach ahead of the home World Cup.

National team director Lars Weibel speaks publicly about the Fischer case for the first time and says: "Of course I would have imagined a different ending for him."

However, Weibel is certain that his successor Jan Cadieux will be able to prepare the national team for the World Cup in the best possible way and that the team will be highly motivated even without Fischer. Show more

Patrick Fischer's departure as national team coach so shortly before the home World Cup continues to dominate the headlines. On Tuesday, the national team players will speak publicly for the first time about Fischer's resignation and, of course, national team director Lars Weibel will also be asked about the dismissal of the successful coach at the media event.

But Weibel keeps it brief. "Of course I would have imagined a different ending for him. But it's not up to me to judge him again. The verdict is in," says the 51-year-old.

Fortunately, Jan Cadieux, the man who was supposed to take over from Fischer after the World Championships, was already in place. "Jan has already been involved in major tournaments as an assistant. He knows the team and the circumstances. It certainly helps to have an experienced man there now and not have to start from scratch."

Special situation with Philipp Kurashev

The big question now is how Fischer's departure will affect the national team's performance at the home World Cup (starting on May 15). The sudden departure of the long-serving coach has shocked the team. "The team is committed to the country, the players are Swiss, they have their hearts on the right side and are not permanent employees," says Weibel, making it clear that every Nati player will give their all even without Patrick Fischer.

It is not yet entirely clear which NHL players will strengthen Switzerland at the World Championships. "We have planned which NHL players we would like to have with us and when. We're working flat out and already have some commitments, but not all of them yet. We're making good progress," says Weibel.

The situation with Philipp Kurashev is special for another reason. His contract with the San Jose Sharks is coming to an end and his future is still uncertain, explains the national team director: "His willingness to come is obviously there, but we have to see whether and for how much we can insure him and whether we can find an insurance company that will cover it."

Videos from the department