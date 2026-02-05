One week before the opening game against France, the Swiss ice hockey team starts its Olympic adventure. This is what Sven Andrighetto, Christoph Bertschy and Leonardo Genoni have to say before they leave for Italy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday, the Swiss ice hockey team will collect their Olympic kit in Dietikon and set off for Milan by car.

blue Sport spoke to goalie Leonardo Genoni and forwards Sven Andrighetto and Christoph Bertschy ahead of their Olympic mission.

The Nati stars are confident and are delighted that the NHL stars will be back for the first time in 12 years. Show more

On February 12, things get serious for the national ice hockey team. The Swiss team will face outsiders France in their first group game at the start of the Olympics. The journey begins, at least for some of the team, a week before the start of the tournament - with the collection of the official Olympic outfits from Swiss Olympic.

"I'm very pleased. You can see they've put some thought into it. You can see certain elements that represent Switzerland," praised goalie Leonardo Genoni in an interview with blue Sport. "And it's cool to know that we all look the same together. All Swiss players will look like this - that makes us proud."

Looking forward to the NHL reinforcement

Immediately after picking up their clothes in Dietikon, the National League players will travel by car to Milan, where their first training session will take place on Thursday evening. Over the next few days, the NHL stars will also arrive in Italy - much to the delight of Sven Andrighetto.

"The world's best players are once again coming to the Olympic Games, as they should be. We're really looking forward to it. Everyone is coming here too, we're all together. Of course, so are the other nations. Comparing and competing against each other is every athlete's dream," says the ZSC forward. Christoph Bertschy's anticipation is also palpable: "There hasn't been a tournament with the best of the best in 12 years. It will be extremely exciting."

Confident Swiss

The HC Fribourg-Gottéron forward, who is about to take part in his second Olympic Games after 2022, is confident: "We don't have to hide at all. We've sold ourselves extremely well in recent years. We're a very well-coordinated team. We have a lot of class and players who come from the NHL. We give everything from the first match."

Andrighetto also has a lot of confidence in himself and his teammates. "It's almost the first time we've all been together. The majority of the team know each other very well and have played together a lot in recent years. That's certainly an advantage for us," says the 32-year-old. Genoni agrees: "It doesn't really change much for us. We have a good team, the NHL players are also often at the World Championship. Now they're all coming at once, I'm extremely happy."

The Swiss don't seem to be lacking in self-confidence. Coach Patrick Fischer doesn't have to motivate his protégés anyway. "It's an incredible honor to represent Switzerland at the Olympics. It's the greatest thing for any athlete," emphasizes Andrighetto and reveals: "My girlfriend gave me a lucky charm."

