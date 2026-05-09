The 2026 SailGP season continues in New York. Can the Swiss collect more points.

Patrick Lämmle

Dates & venues 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

September 5 & 6 | Race #10 | Valencia

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai Show more

All races on free TV on blue Zoom

Adrenaline-filled races, spectacular locations, rival national teams and breathtaking speeds. Once again this year, you can watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.

From the archive