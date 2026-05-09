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SailGP in the stream What the Swiss boat will be showing at the sailing spectacle in New York

Patrick Lämmle

30.5.2026

The 2026 SailGP season continues in New York. Can the Swiss collect more points.

30.05.2026, 21:15

30.05.2026, 21:26

Dates & venues 2026

  • January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth
  • February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland
  • February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney
  • April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro
  • May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda
  • May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York
  • June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax
  • July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth
  • August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz
  • September 5 & 6 | Race #10 | Valencia
  • September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva
  • November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai
Show more

All races on free TV on blue Zoom

Adrenaline-filled races, spectacular locations, rival national teams and breathtaking speeds. Once again this year, you can watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.

From the archive