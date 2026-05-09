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SailGP in the stream What will the Swiss boat show at the sailing spectacle in Bermuda?

Patrick Lämmle

10.5.2026

The 2026 SailGP season continues: the fifth race of the season takes place in Bermuda this weekend. Can the Swiss team improve on its meagre points haul so far?

10.05.2026, 19:00

10.05.2026, 19:22

The ranking after four races

Dates & venues for 2026

  • January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth
  • February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland
  • February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney
  • April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro
  • May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda
  • May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York
  • June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax
  • July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth
  • August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz
  • September 5 & 6 | Race #10 | Valencia
  • September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva
  • November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai
Show more

All races on free TV on blue Zoom

Adrenaline-filled races, spectacular locations, rival national teams and breathtaking speeds. Once again this year, you can watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.

From the archive