From May 15 to 31, 2026, the ice hockey world will be visiting Switzerland for the World Championships. blue Sport tells you everything you need to know about the big event in Zurich and Fribourg.

Luca Betschart

When and where will the World Championships take place?

The Ice Hockey World Championships should actually have been held in Switzerland in 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was canceled at the time and Switzerland was awarded the contract for 2026. The tournament will run from May 15 to 31, with all games being played in two stadiums. Group A will play its matches in the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich (12,000 seats), while the Group B matches will take place in the BCF Arena in Fribourg (8934 seats). From the semi-finals onwards (May 30), all matches will be played in Zurich.

The mode

The 16 participants are divided into two groups of 8. In the group phase, all teams in the same group play each other once. The best four nations in each group qualify for the quarter-finals. From then on, the new world champion is determined by a knockout system. The losers of the semi-final also play a match for third place.

The groups

Group A (in Zurich) USA (defending champions)

Switzerland

Finland

Finland Germany

Latvia

Austria

Hungary

Great Britain Show more

Group B (in Fribourg) Canada

Sweden

Czech Republic

Denmark

Slovakia

Norway

Slovenia

Italy Show more

The group matches of the Nati

Switzerland's match schedule Friday, May 15, 8:20 p.m.: USA - Switzerland

Saturday, May 16, 8.20 p.m.: Switzerland - Latvia

Monday, May 18, 8.20 p.m.: Germany - Switzerland

Wednesday, May 20, 4.20 p.m.: Austria - Switzerland

Thursday, May 21, 8.20 p.m.: Switzerland - Great Britain

Saturday, May 23, 4.20 p.m.: Switzerland - Hungary

Tuesday, May 26, 8.20 p.m.: Switzerland - Finland Show more

Numerous volunteers

According to "Volunteer Manager" Sabina Vögeli, it takes around 1000 volunteers per location to put on a successful tournament. The rush in Zurich is huge. At the beginning of January, around 1100 people had already signed up, which is more than enough helpers. The prerequisite for volunteering is that the volunteers must be of legal age and speak German, French and English, depending on the location. They must also be available for at least seven days. There are assignments in the media center, in security or in logistics.

Where are tickets available?

There is also a huge rush for tickets. The official sales start with the day packages began in September 2025, and individual tickets have also been available since the beginning of February 2026. Numerous matches are not yet sold out, while no individual tickets and only a few day tickets are currently available for the Swiss matches (as of March 31, 2026). However, additional ticket contingents for individual and day tickets may go on sale on an ongoing basis - click here for an overview.

The favorites

The circle of favorites is large. The USA are the defending champions and were Olympic champions in February. However, the World Championships will probably not have much to do with the tournament in Turin, as numerous NHL stars will not be present in Zurich and Fribourg.

Record holder Canada is always a title contender, but Sweden, the Czech Republic and Finland also have a lot to play for. And then, of course, there is Switzerland, which has only just missed out on a coup in the last two years, winning silver at the World Championships.