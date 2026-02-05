Levi's Stadium in 2014, the venue for this year's Super Bowl. Wikipedia

The 60th Super Bowl, the biggest American football game in the world, will take place on Monday night. An overview.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks meet in this year's Super Bowl.

They will play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy this weekend.

Superstar Bad Bunny will perform at the Halftime Show.

Other celebrities will also make an appearance. Show more

The Super Bowl takes place this weekend. blue News has compiled the most important information about the spectacle for you:

When and where will it be played?

The 60th edition of the Super Bowl takes place on Sunday at 3.30 pm (local time). It is the biggest single sporting event in the world. In Switzerland, the kickoff will take place at 00:30, i.e. on Monday night. If you want to see the end, you have to stay up late. A Super Bowl lasts around four hours.

The game is played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, around 70 kilometers southeast of San Francisco. The arena has space for 75,000 spectators. The stadium was the venue for the NFL final 10 years ago, for the 50th Super Bowl.

Who is playing anyway?

The Super Bowl is a duel between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. This will be the Patriots' twelfth appearance in the final, while the Seahawks will be competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the fourth time.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy. KEYSTONE/AP/ERIC GAY

The two teams have only faced each other three times in the past ten years. The match is also historically charged, as it is reminiscent of the Super Bowl in 2015. In a very dramatic game, the Patriots ultimately won against the Seahawks, but only a few seconds before the end.

Which team is the favorite?

There is no clear favorite for this Super Bowl. The bookmakers see the Seahawks just ahead. However, if the Patriots were to win, it wouldn't be a big surprise. The teams' strengths lie in their defence. This time, the focus is on the coaches.

Mike Vrabel (50) has the chance to win the Super Bowl with the Patriots both as a player and as a coach. No one has ever achieved this with the same team in the history of the NFL. Seattle coach Mike MacDonald (38) is regarded as a tinkerer and high-flyer on the scene.

How much does a ticket cost?

Ticket prices are incredibly high. On the secondary market - via official resale platforms - prices for basic seats in the upper section are currently between 6400 and 7100 US dollars. Club or better seats start at around 7000 US dollars and can cost 10,000 US dollars or more. Premium and VIP tickets are even higher.

Because the NFL does not officially sell the majority of tickets to the public, but instead allocates them to teams, partners and sponsors, the only option for ordinary fans is usually the secondary market. There, supply and demand drive prices even higher.

However, it is not only the tickets that are expensive, but also the advertising spots. According to Bloomberg, the NFL charges around ten million US dollars for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl broadcast.

The commercials are produced at enormous expense every year and are among the highlights of the event. In 2026, the cult duel between Pepsi and Coke enters the next round: the legendary Coke polar bear experiences an unexpected revelation when he reaches for the rival product for the first time.

Pringles is also represented again. In previous years, the brand has relied on celebrity faces such as Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman. This year, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter will be making a star appearance.

What happens during the break?

Of course, the legendary "Halftime Show" will take place again this year. This year, Puerto Rican superstar "Bad Bunny" will heat up the stadium. The singer was the most streamed artist on Spotify last year and recently scored big at this year's Grammys.

It is quite possible that other surprise guests will enrich the pompously staged 15-minute half-time show. So far, however, no details have been revealed.

Bad Bunny won a Grammy for "Album of the Year", among others. sda

One thing is certain: Green Day will perform at the opening ceremony and US singer Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem shortly before kick-off.

Bad Bunny is the first solo artist to perform the half-time show exclusively in Spanish. He brings a mixture of reggaeton and Latin rap to the stage.

The halftime show is one of the fixed components of the Super Bowl evening. It is watched by an audience of millions worldwide, often with almost as much interest as the game itself. In recent years, artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Usher have performed there.

Will Trump be at the Super Bowl?

US President Donald Trump has decided not to attend this year's Super Bowl. In an interview with the "New York Post", he justified his decision with the long journey from Washington, D.C., to the US West Coast.

Trump was still at the Super Bowl in 2025. Ben Curtis/AP/dpa

He is also said to be unhappy with the choice of artists. This refers to Bad Bunny and Green Day, who have repeatedly criticized the president publicly. "I am against them. I think it's a terrible choice. The only thing it does is sow hatred," he said of the musicians.

"Turning Point USA" will even be holding a counter-event. The organization, founded by the murdered Charlie Kirk and now run by his widow, hired Kid Rock for the "All-American Halftime Show". This will be streamed live on their YouTube channel during the actual halftime show.

Can you watch the Super Bowl in Switzerland?

Can you watch the Super Bowl in Switzerland?