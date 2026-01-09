Embarrassing wildcard mistake What's behind perhaps the most bizarre professional debut in tennis history

It looks amateurish - and it is. Screensht ITF Tennis

Her performance only lasted 37 minutes, but will remain unforgotten: Egyptian Hajar Abdelkader celebrates a curious debut at the W35 tournament in Nairobi. The federations involved explain how this could have happened.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Egyptian Hajar Abdelkader's professional debut made headlines around the world.

Why the 21-year-old was given a wild card initially remained a mystery.

In the meantime, the Kenyan Tennis Association has admitted that mistakes were made. Show more

The tennis scene looked to Nairobi in amazement these days. Egyptian Hajar Abdelkader made a memorable professional debut there. The 21-year-old only won three points against Lorena Schädel, the world number 1026. But only because the German made two double faults and a forehand landed out of bounds.

Abdelkader makes a joke of herself and the whole world wonders: Why the hell did she get a wild card for the tournament with prize money of 30,000 dollars? The Egyptian Tennis Federation seems to be asking the same question. Dia Nabil Loutfy, technical director of the federation, told the BBC: "We would like to clarify that she is neither registered with the Egyptian Tennis Federation nor listed on any of our official player lists."

Tennis Kenya admits error

In the meantime, the Kenyan federation has issued a statement admitting mistakes. Following the withdrawal of a player, the Egyptian was given a wild card as she had stated that she had "sufficient competitive experience". "In hindsight, Tennis Kenya realizes that this wild card should not have been given. The federation has learned from this experience and will ensure that such a rare incident is never repeated."

All the more exemplary is the Kenyan federation's action in the aftermath. The 21-year-old has been offered help if she suffers after all the fuss surrounding her performance: "This is a young person and given the media attention the match has received, it is important for the ITF and Tennis Kenya to ensure that both players are well. The federations have contacted the players and offered their support."

