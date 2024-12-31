The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival will be held in Glarus for the first time in 2025. Keystone

Next year, there will be no major events such as the Football World Cup or the Olympics. But there will be other events - and some innovations in the various sports. An overview.

Jan Arnet

2025 will be a sporting year without the Olympic Games and the Men's World Cup.

Nevertheless, sports fans can look forward to many exciting events, such as the European Women's Football Championship in Switzerland. And to some changes.

An overview of what's new in sport in 2025 and which major events will be held in Switzerland. Show more

The new Club World Cup

No European Championship or World Cup, but still no break for the stars! The new Club World Cup will take place in the USA from June 14 to July 13. 32 teams will compete for the first title in the completely restructured competition, with which the world governing body FIFA, under its boss Gianni Infantino, wants to earn even more money. Find out more about the new Club World Cup here.

Women's European Championship in Switzerland for the first time

For the first time ever, a major final tournament in women's football will be held in Switzerland. The European Championship will take place from July 2 to July 27, 2025 in Thun, Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Lucerne and Sion. As the host nation, Switzerland will face Norway, Iceland and Finland in its group. Read more here.

Changes in women's football

As has been the case for the men's competition since this season, the women's Champions League will no longer be played in groups in the preliminary round from the 2025/26 season, but also in a league system. To date, 16 teams have taken part in the top flight, but the competition will be increased to 18 from next year. Initially, there will be three home and three away matches. UEFA is also planning a second club competition in a knockout format with six rounds. In the Women's Super League, the play-off final will be extended to two matches from this season.

Successor sought for IOC President Bach

After twelve years, Thomas Bach is stepping down as President of the International Olympic Committee. For two terms of office, he has reshaped the Olympic world to his liking; the statutes do not provide for a third term of office. It is still unclear who will succeed him in March. The months leading up to Bach's departure are likely to be exciting. Among others, athletics world boss Sebastian Coe (68) is running for the position, but he is actually too old according to the statutes.

Thomas Bach vacates his post as IOC President. Keystone

SFV seeks new president

The Swiss Football Association is also looking for a new boss. The successor to Dominique Blanc as SFA President will be elected in June 2025. The candidates are football official Peter Knäbel and Sandro Stroppa, the president of the amateur league.

New system in tennis

From next year, a new technology will be used at all ATP Tour tournaments. The "Electronic Line Calling Live" will replace line judges in the men's game. This is also known as "Hawk Eye". The tennis organizers hope that this will lead to more accurate decisions - the technology also provides more data to better analyze the players' performances. Wimbledon is also following suit at the Grand Slam tournaments - for the first time in history, there will be no linesmen. Of the four major tournaments, only the French Open on clay still does without this technology.

ESAF in Glarus for the first time

The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival will take place from August 29 to 31, 2025. It will be held for the first time in the Glarus region, in the village of Mollis with a population of 3,500.

The Glarnerland Arena is being built here in Mollis. It offers space for 56,500 spectators. Keystone

New cycling race in the World Tour

With the "Copenhagen Sprint", the UCI adds another race to its calendar. The one-day event over 230 kilometers on 22 June takes the pros in Denmark from Roskilde to Copenhagen - the race, which is being held for the first time, will finish in the Danish capital. One day earlier, it will be the women's turn to tackle a 160-kilometer route.

More teams at the Volleyball World Championships

Volleyball is also expanding: The men's (Philippines) and women's (Thailand) World Championships in late summer and early fall will each feature 32 teams for the first time instead of the previous 24. There will also be a new schedule. The tournaments will now be played every two years.

Biathlon World Championships in Switzerland for the first time

The Biathlon World Championships will be held in Switzerland for the first time next year. They will be held in Lenzerheide from February 12 to 23, 2025.

A look at the Roland Arena, the venue for the 2025 Biathlon World Championships. Keystone

Junior GP for boxers in Saudi Arabia

Investor Turki al-Sheikh is currently bringing all the top boxing matches to Saudi Arabia. The kingdom, which is regularly criticized for its human rights situation, wants to focus on young talent from next year with the WBC through the "Season Boxing World Cup". In a tournament spread over the whole year, 128 boxers from all continents and in four different weight classes will fight against each other. Prerequisite: They must be no older than 26 years old and have no more than 15 professional fights under their belt.

SailGP comes to Geneva

The SailGP will be making a stop in Switzerland next season. On September 20/21, 2025, the F50 catamarans will sail across Lake Geneva.

