Strange, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport recounts anecdotes that took place at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.

Luca Betschart

Franz Heinzer was one of the best downhill skiers of his time. He was world champion in Saalbach in 1991, won the small crystal globe three times and also dominated the downhill classics: Wengen, Kitzbühel, Gröden, Val-d'Isère. However, he probably prefers to forget the Olympic Games, especially those in Lillehammer in 1994.

Heinzer fired out of the start house - so fast and explosively that a not entirely unimportant instrument failed: the right ski. Its binding broke immediately. Heinzer, first in disbelief, then filled with rage, was left with only one ski a few meters after the start. The dream of Olympic gold was buried. He retired in the summer of the same year.

