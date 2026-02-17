Federica Brignone's love life has the rumor mill buzzing. sda

Federica Brignone's comeback could hardly be more spectacular: After her serious injury, she won double Olympic gold. Off the piste, there is speculation about her new companion.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federica Brignone celebrates a spectacular comeback at the Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo with two gold medals - just ten months after a serious injury.

James Mbaye, who supported the Italian from the family side and is seen as a possible new companion, is attracting attention around the Games.

Mbaye works as a professional model with stints in Milan, Germany and Turkey and previously played basketball in Italy for several years. Show more

The sporting world is celebrating the exceptional achievements of skiing champion Federica Brignone. The Italian drew level with her compatriot Alberto Tomba by winning two gold medals at the same Olympic Games.

The "Azzurra" thus wrote another piece of sporting history: she won the medals just ten months after a serious injury - and with only two World Cup races this season.

At the Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, a new face caught the eye of Italian ski star Federica "Fede" Brignone and attracted a lot of attention: James Mbaye.

Chi è James Mbaye, il presunto fidanzato di Brignone: ex cestista, la carriera da modello https://t.co/PrL66rXmLf — Corriere della Sera (@Corriere) February 16, 2026

Although there is still no official confirmation of the relationship, several clues and observations from the Italian press suggest that Mbaye is currently playing a special role in Brignone's life.

He was also a sportsman

Mbaye is a professional model who works mainly in Milan, Germany and Turkey. Before his modeling career, he played basketball for many years in various clubs in Romagna and Florence.

He attracted attention at the Olympic Games because he supported the winner from the family's side and also showed up there with eye-catching style. Posts on social media show that he has already been in Cortina for a few days.

Federica Brignone herself is known for protecting her privacy - little is known about her love life either.

More videos from the department