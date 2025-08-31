  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Perren's wrestling hit parade Who is the funniest wrestler and who is the most complete?

Michael Wegmann

31.8.2025

BLICK reporter Marcel W. Perren has been closely involved in wrestling for many years. blue Sport reveals his personal wrestling hit parade.

31.08.2025, 12:41

01.09.2025, 15:20

Who was the most complete wrestler?

Marcel W. Perren: "That's the three-time wrestling king Jörg Abderhalden. He was just as great on the ground as he was from a standing position"

Who is currently the best wrestler?

For me, it's definitely Fabian Staudenmann. Like Abderhalden, he is very strong from a standing position and on the ground. The only difference to Abderhalden is that Staudenmann doesn't have the crown yet.

Triumph at the ESAF. North-eastern Switzerland's dry spell is over: Armon Orlik is wrestling king

Triumph at the ESAFNorth-eastern Switzerland's dry spell is over: Armon Orlik is wrestling king

Which wrestler had the most star potential?

Kilian Wenger. On the one hand a great wrestler, on the other hand he looked great. A Justin Bieber in milk pants.

"Kilian looked like a pop star"Why King Wenger became the first wrestling millionaire

Who could follow in Wenger's footsteps?

Michael Moser. He has great potential.

Who is the funniest wrestler?

That's Matthias Sempach. He came across as one of the brittlest in front of the camera. But as soon as the camera and microphone are turned off, he is a gifted entertainer.

More about the Swiss Wrestling Festival

More about the ESAF

Rather through the masses. This gladiator staircase is too strenuous for many wrestlers

Rather through the massesThis gladiator staircase is too strenuous for many wrestlers

Legendary video. This is how Stucki explained wrestling to Americans:

Legendary videoThis is how Stucki explained wrestling to Americans: "That's Swiss Wrestling at Black Sea"

All figures for the Swiss Wrestling Festival. 270,000 liters of beer ++ 37 tons of sawdust ++ 696 toilets

All figures for the Swiss Wrestling Festival270,000 liters of beer ++ 37 tons of sawdust ++ 696 toilets

From Anschwingen to Zwilchhose. If not now, then when? Brush up on your wrestling ABC

From Anschwingen to ZwilchhoseIf not now, then when? Brush up on your wrestling ABC

King contender Werner Schlegel. He cheated his way into a wrestling festival at the age of 6 - now he's a top favorite at the ESAF

King contender Werner SchlegelHe cheated his way into a wrestling festival at the age of 6 - now he's a top favorite at the ESAF