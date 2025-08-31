BLICK reporter Marcel W. Perren has been closely involved in wrestling for many years. blue Sport reveals his personal wrestling hit parade.

Michael Wegmann

Who was the most complete wrestler?

Marcel W. Perren: "That's the three-time wrestling king Jörg Abderhalden. He was just as great on the ground as he was from a standing position"

Who is currently the best wrestler?

For me, it's definitely Fabian Staudenmann. Like Abderhalden, he is very strong from a standing position and on the ground. The only difference to Abderhalden is that Staudenmann doesn't have the crown yet.

Who is the most difficult wrestler for you as a journalist?

Nick Alpiger from north-western Switzerland. Normally you can call every wrestler and every king on their cell phone, but Nick Alpiger doesn't want to do that.

Which wrestler had the most star potential?

Kilian Wenger. On the one hand a great wrestler, on the other hand he looked great. A Justin Bieber in milk pants.

Who could follow in Wenger's footsteps?

Michael Moser. He has great potential.

Who is the funniest wrestler?

That's Matthias Sempach. He came across as one of the brittlest in front of the camera. But as soon as the camera and microphone are turned off, he is a gifted entertainer.

