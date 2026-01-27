Domen Prevc causes the most curious scene at the Ski Flying World Championships. His skis go off on their own. The Slovenian association wants to clarify how to deal with this.

DPA dpa

The Slovenian Ski Association (SAS) will lodge an official complaint with the International Ski Federation (Fis) on Tuesday regarding the incidents involving Four Hills Tournament winner Domen Prevc at the team competition of the Ski Flying World Championships. It is not about taking "extraordinary measures" or initiating a public debate. It is rather a clarification on the part of the Fis in order to avoid similar situations in the future, according to a statement from the SAS.

Ski flying world champion Prevc lost his skis on the hill on Sunday and was unable to fly in the first round. While Norwegian runner-up Marius Lindvik was waiting for his start signal, Prevc's skis flew past him. The skis initially slid down the Heini-Klopfer ski jump, at least one of them also flew into the outrun.

Fair, safe and equal conditions demanded

Prevc had leaned the skis against a tent during the pre-start material check, from where they had become independent, said Andreas Bauer, Fis material manager. According to the Slovenian, one of the pre-jumpers saw a volunteer with an umbrella turn around and touch the skis, which then slid onto the hill.

Whoever is to blame, one thing is certain: The "ski flight could have ended badly. "I don't even want to imagine what would have happened if someone had been hit," said FIS Race Director Sandro Pertile. Fortunately, the skis did not hit any helpers or photographers during their slide down the hill or as they flew towards the valley.

Here is the ski that Domen Prevc mysteriously lost. imago

The Fis maintained their impression: it was the athlete's own fault. Prevc was allowed to start again in the second run because he had not broken any rules. Slovenia came away empty-handed from Japan's victory in sixth place.

For the Slovenian federation, the decision has raised "serious concerns" about the level playing field and transparency at a key moment in the competition. Ensuring "fair, safe and equal conditions" is the basis for trust in the sport of ski jumping and in functioning sports institutions, it said.

This might also interest you