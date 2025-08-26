  1. Residential Customers
Beat the pro Who knows more about the Swiss Wrestling Festival than wrestling star Werner Schlegel?

Mattéo Mayasi

26.8.2025

Werner Schlegel (22) is regarded as a hot contender for the crown at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis. Here, the St. Gallen native faces up to the battle and answers ten questions about the ESAF. Who will cross the pro?

26.08.2025, 15:14

26.08.2025, 15:21

The best wrestlers in the 2025 annual ranking (status before the Swiss Wrestling Festival)

The 10 best wrestlers of our time (2025)
The 10 best wrestlers of our time (2025). Fabian Staudenmann leads the annual ranking before the Swiss Confederation (273 points).

Fabian Staudenmann leads the annual ranking before the Swiss Confederation (273 points).

Image: KEYSTONE

The 10 best wrestlers of our time (2025). Damian Ott (260 points)

Damian Ott (260 points)

Image: Keystone

The 10 best wrestlers of our time (2025). Michael Moser (255 points)

Michael Moser (255 points)

Image: sda

The 10 best wrestlers of our time (2025). Samuel Giger (240 points)

Samuel Giger (240 points)

Image: KEYSTONE

The 10 best wrestlers of our time (2025). Marcel Räbsamen (236 points)

Marcel Räbsamen (236 points)

Image: KEYSTONE

The 10 best wrestlers of our time (2025). Lario Kramer (226 points)

Lario Kramer (226 points)

Image: sda

The 10 best wrestlers of our time (2025). Nick Alpiger (226 points)

Nick Alpiger (226 points)

Image: sda

The 10 best wrestlers of our time (2025). Domenic Schneider (225 points)

Domenic Schneider (225 points)

Image: sda

The 10 best wrestlers of our time (2025). Adrian Walther (223 points)

Adrian Walther (223 points)

Image: KEYSTONE

The 10 best wrestlers of our time (2025). Lukas Bissig (222 points)

Lukas Bissig (222 points)

Image: sda

