In the 2026 season, the established forces and the young guns will go toe-to-toe on the wrestling field. The open starting position is what makes this season so exciting.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Next weekend, wrestling king Armon Orlik, Samuel Giger and Fabian Staudenmann will start their wreath festival season. blue Sport will be ticking the festivals live from 3 May.

The 2026 season offers some highlights. There will be several showdowns between wrestlers from the two strongest sub-associations in Bern and north-eastern Switzerland (NOS, Bernese-Cantonal, Brünig, Schwägalp).

The big highlight of the season takes place in September with the Kilchberger. Show more

The 2026 wrestling season has been launched. Last weekend, Michael Gwerder became the first wreath winner of the year at the Obwalden and Nidwalden Cantonal Championships. One week after the Central Swiss, the Bernese, Northwestern and Northeastern Swiss will also start wrestling for oak leaves.

The 2026 season offers a number of wrestling treats, led by the big highlight: the Kilchberger in September. Spectacle is also pre-programmed at the Bernese Cantonal Championships in Wankdorf: Armon Orlik, Samuel Giger and Werner Schlegel are going to Bern as a strong NOS trio to compete with Fabian Staudenmann, Michael Moser and Co. King Orlik is talking about the upcoming guest appearance in the capital as a highlight of his career.

And one thing is clear for the season: the days of one or two dominators are long gone. blue Sport lists the hot favourites:

The recently acquainted

Armon Orlik: It goes without saying that the reigning wrestling king travels to every event as a major contender for victory. In an interview with blue Sport, Orlik speaks of his "extremely good" preparations. At his first open-air festival in Untervaz (GR), however, the man from Bünder was left behind: The day's victory went to his older brother Curdin.

Armon Orlik starts his first wreath festival season as wrestling king. sda

Fabian Staudenmann: The 2021 Kilchberg winner has been one of the best for years. His consistency is incredible - he has won the annual ranking without interruption since 2023. This year, he will once again be on the attack and want to confirm his Kilchberg victory.

Samuel Giger: The 28-year-old from Thurgau no longer needs to be introduced to any wrestling fans. He flexed his muscles in superior style at the Thurgauer Frühjahrsschwinget and clearly won the event. At the Thurgau Cantonal Championships in Sirnach, he will have to face the king right away.

Samuel Giger looks forward to the Rigi-Schwinget sda

Werner Schlegel: The final round participant at the ESAF is now a wrestling celebrity. The Toggenburg native has yet to achieve a major triumph. He clearly underlines his ambitions for the 2026 season in his preparations: three festivals, three victories.

Adrian Walther: At the Wilisau-Schwinget, Walther left Staudenmann and Michael Moser behind him (he was defeated in the final round) and took victory. That is a statement for more.

Damian Ott: The Toggenburg native is a miracle bag with potential for pretty much anything. He already has a major victory at Kilchberg in his portfolio. At the end of April, he completed his preparations "successfully" at the Toggenburg federation festival, he writes on Instagram.

Wants to repeat his Kilchberg victory from 2021: Damian Ott (top right). Back then, he won together with Fabian Staudenmann (top left) and Samuel Giger (top center). sda

Matthias Aeschbacher: The 34-year-old from Bern is now a veteran among veterans and was also among the best at the ESAF in Mollis. What can we expect from him in 2026? A look at his season statistics so far does not allow a clear forecast: fifth, sixth and sixth place at his first three wreath festivals, 1st place at the end of his preparations at the Hallenschwinget in Thörigen.

Matthias Aeschbacher will also want to know in 2026. sda

The up-and-coming youngsters

Michael Moser: Watching the 20-year-old Bernese wrestler is a feast for the eyes. Last season, he provided a spectacle at the ESAF, among other events, and came within a whisker of putting Samuel Giger on his back. He won three out of four ranking events this year - a small exclamation mark that he will not be hiding from anyone this year either.

Michael Moser is already one of the best wrestlers in the country. sda

Sinisha Lüscher: The new swordsman is a force to be reckoned with. Standing 180 centimetres tall, he can give even the really big ones a run for their money. We can look forward to seeing what we can expect from the man from Aargau this season. At blue Sport, he only talks about an intermediate step when it comes to the federal crown. He wants to go one better this season.

Also wants to clench his fist in 2026: Sinisha Lüscher. KEYSTONE

Lukas Bissig: After the retirements of Pirmin Reichmuth and King Joel Wicki, can the wrestler born in 2003 plug the big gap in Central Switzerland? A sensation is possible, at the ESAF in Mollis he was the best Central Swiss wrestler. His 24 fights so far have resulted in 23 victories in 2026 - an impressive start to his first season as a Swiss champion.