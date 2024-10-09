Swiss all-rounder Justin Murisier comments on superstar Marcel Hirscher's return to the World Cup. He has high hopes for the eight-time overall World Cup winner - also thanks to the controversial wildcard.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Justin Murisier has established himself as an all-rounder in the Ski World Cup and is among the top 30 in the world in three disciplines.

Ahead of the season, the Valais native also talks about Marcel Hirscher, who is returning to the sport and who he believes will soon be back on the podium.

Murisier is critical of the wildcard, which will benefit Hirscher: "He already has all the advantages and if we give him the wildcard, I don't think that's right for all athletes." Show more

The wildcard, with which the International Ski Federation FIS is to enable athletes such as Marcel Hirscher to start with bib number 31 in the future, continues to be the subject of much discussion. At a Swiss Ski media conference, all-rounder Justin Murisier also commented on the issue. "I'm just inside the top 30 in the giant slalom and Marcel (and Lucas Braathen, ed.) will start with 31. If they overtake me, I'll have to start with a higher number. However, I'm not thinking about that and won't interfere in this decision."

However, Murisier explains why the decision is not correct from a sporting point of view: "There are young athletes who want to make a career in skiing and have been fighting for years to collect points. Or there are people who have been injured, who get another setback from the starting number." Murisier explains what also bothers him: "I don't understand that when someone comes back for fun, we give them such a gift."

Murisier also notes that the general conditions for Hirscher are already excellent anyway: "Above all, he already has a whole company behind him, has physios - he has enough money. He already has all the advantages and if we give him the wild card, I don't think that's right for all athletes."

Why Murisier does not underestimate Hirscher

However, Murisier also states that he can understand the decision from a marketing perspective: "It makes sense. We need people like that for our sport. It's a good opportunity if he starts with the 31. That's why I understand the decision." Murisier adds that he has nothing to say anyway, whether he is satisfied or not is irrelevant in the end.

Marcel Hirscher also brings additional media attention to the ski circus. KEYSTONE

When asked whether Hirscher has no chance with a number around 60 or 70, Murisier has a clear answer: "No, what we need to know about Marcel is that he stopped at 30. He wasn't injured. He has always continued to train. He founded a ski company and has been testing skis since day one until now. He's been able to compare himself with Henrik Kristoffersen, who skis the same brand, and Timon Haugan, who was the best in slalom last season."

Hirscher will race for the podium quickly

That's why Murisier is certain that Hirscher is not far away when he comes back and has the level. He is not coming back to miss out on qualification. He himself has managed to come back after three cruciate ligament ruptures: "Marcel, who has won eight big globes in a row, is not coming for the top 30. He is coming for the top 10 at the start and it will quickly be about the podium." Murisier is convinced that if he is at the start, he will be racing for the top places.

Regarding the possible rumors about Hirscher's moderately successful summer training sessions, Murisier can only laugh: "We've heard rumors about how it's going or how it's not going. But it's all funny. Because there are always athletes who are very good in training and those who deliver in the race." He remembers from before, when he trained with Hirscher, that he was never a training world champion: "But then he won every race by two seconds."

Hirscher himself has left his comeback at the start of the Ski World Cup in Sölden, Austria, at the end of October open. "That would of course be my plan and my wish, but I can't answer that today," said the 35-year-old on ServusTV. Hirscher has recently had health problems. In addition, according to his own statements, he is currently "probably four seconds" short of a top 15 place.

Videos from the department