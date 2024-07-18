Michael van Gerwen celebrates after his win against Luke Littler. Imago

Darts superstar Michael van Gerwen will soon have both his upper and lower jaws broken. What sounds terribly painful is actually intended to alleviate pain.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Darts legend Michael van Gerwen is having his upper and lower jaw broken.

Due to a misalignment, the Dutchman has a high level of tooth wear, which causes pain.

"I hope this will put an end to my physical complaints," says Van Gerwen with a view to the operation. Show more

It sounds strange at first, but the 35-year-old Dutchman wants to undergo an operation for a good reason. "I have a severe underbite and it bothers me a lot," says Van Gerwen in the Dutch daily newspaper "AD". Due to the misalignment, the wear on his teeth is higher, which causes a lot of pain.

"They will break my upper and lower jaw and readjust them. They will move my upper jaw forward six millimetres and my lower jaw back only three millimetres," said the darts star, describing the planned surgical procedure.

«I hope this will put an end to my physical complaints.»

Van Gerwen had his first operation on his teeth and jaw at the beginning of the year and has been wearing braces ever since. However, the discomfort is currently particularly troublesome and he can't even bite through a slice of ham. "At some point, I've simply had enough," says the three-time darts world champion.

He also snores very loudly due to his jaw problems, which in turn robs his wife of sleep. With regard to the operation, the darts legend says: "I hope it will put an end to my physical complaints." Van Gerwen assumes that he won't be out for long: "The plan is to play the Players Championships on August 21 and 22."

Alongside Phil Taylor, Van Gerwen is the most successful player in darts history. He won the World Championship in 2014, 2017 and 2019, and no professional has won more PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) tournaments.