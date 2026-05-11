David Mzee has been a quadriplegic since a training accident. But with innovative research, an iron will and new orthoses, he is fighting his way back step by step - and dreams of one day walking with his hands free.

Sandro Zappella

blue News summarizes for you David Mzee has been a quadriplegic in a wheelchair since a training accident in 2010. With implanted electrodes and intensive training, he was able to take his first steps years later.

With new carbon orthoses, Mzee has improved his stability and can now even walk without electrodes. In the long term, he would like to combine both technologies to get closer to his goal of hands-free running.

Mzee is enthusiastic about the Wings for Life World Run because it brings together top athletes and people with disabilities. Show more

Dave Mzee has been in a wheelchair since an accident in 2010. During his training to become a sports teacher, he jumped into a chipping pit. "Instead of landing softly on the foam shreds, I probably hit the floor after a multiple somersault," says the now 37-year-old. He injured his sixth and seventh cervical vertebrae and has been a quadriplegic ever since - a severe form of paraplegia that affects his arms, hands and legs.

In 2016, Mzee was able to walk again for the first time - at least a few steps and with support. This was made possible by an electrode implanted in his lower back, which in simple terms replaces the nerve connection to his legs. "If you apply electrical impulses there, certain functions in the legs can be reactivated." After intensive training, he made so much progress that he was able to take part in the Wings for Life World Run for the first time in 2019.

Girl "conjures" the wheelchair away

Mzee has continued to train over the past few years. Initially, the progress was great, but later it became less and less. At some point, he realized that he could make further gains by improving his biomechanics: "I had to get the foot on which I was standing on my toes into a better position." He therefore began experimenting with ski boots himself.

Dave Mzee (right) at the Wings for Life World Run in Zug. ZvG

For this year's Wings for Life World Run, he is using carbon orthoses for the first time. "They put my foot at a 90-degree angle, which gives me much more stability." That's why he can now even run without electrodes - "but I have to, because they're broken," says Mzee with a laugh. In the long term, he wants to combine orthoses and electrodes in order to make further progress.

When Mzee talks about his dreams for the future, he recalls a moving encounter: "A girl from our neighborhood 'conjured away' my wheelchair with a stick." When he jokingly said: "But now I'm sitting on the floor," the girl replied: "No, you can walk again now."

The scene got him thinking: "Afterwards, I actually thought about what it would actually take." However, many people underestimate how complex the whole thing is: "Even if the legs can be controlled again - if the torso is not stable, freehand walking remains extremely difficult." But that is precisely his ultimate goal. It's still a long way off, says Mzee - but he remains optimistic: "Never say never."

In general, his aim is to get the most out of it - and not just for himself: "I hope that other people will also be able to benefit from this research at some point."

In the same race as an ultramarathon runner

The Wings for Life World Run is something special for him every year. "It's nice to be here, look people in the eye and feel the vibe." He finds the concept of the race particularly fascinating: "There's an ultramarathon runner who wants to run 60 kilometers - and at the same time someone like me who can maybe manage 200 or 300 meters. Nevertheless, we are taking part in the same race. That's just cool."

The fact that stars such as Marco Odermatt and Simon Ehammer are also taking part is a great sign: "It's great that such great athletes are here, running for a good cause and helping to mobilize." Just as important, however, were all the other participants who made the event a huge happening.

Dave Mzee (right in wheelchair) cheers with Marco Odermatt, Daniela Ryf, Simon Ehammer and co. ZvG

In his career, he has met many athletes - and he was ultimately impressed by all of them. "I generally appreciate people who have grit and set themselves goals." That's why he is also proud of his mother: "She never did much sport, but she always exercised a lot. When she heard that I was taking part here, she immediately said: 'I want to too'."

For Mzee, it's clear: "Seeing the drive she puts into it impresses me just as much as Marco Odermatt, who achieves top performances on skis."