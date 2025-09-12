  1. Residential Customers
Athletics stars in private Why Ditaji Kambundji is more punctual than sister Mujinga despite being late

Sandro Zappella

12.9.2025

While pregnant Mujinga Kambundji has to watch the World Athletics Championships, sister Ditaji is one of the favorites in the 100-meter hurdles. blue Sport met the two for a sibling chat.

12.09.2025, 17:00

The World Athletics Championships will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, 2025. Among the best-known Swiss athletes are the siblings Ditaji and Mujinga Kambundji. While Mujinga will miss the World Championships due to her pregnancy - she is expecting her first child in November - Ditaji is one of the favorites in the 100-meter hurdles.

blue Sport met the siblings in May as part of a media event organized by the company "Rausch" and talked about their relationship. Watch the video above to find out how they describe each other, who was better at school and why Ditaji is the more punctual of the two despite being late.

Medals in sight. These are the biggest Swiss assets at the World Athletics Championships

Medals in sightThese are the biggest Swiss assets at the World Athletics Championships

Here, the Kambundji sisters answer blue Sport's either/or questions

