While pregnant Mujinga Kambundji has to watch the World Athletics Championships, sister Ditaji is one of the favorites in the 100-meter hurdles. blue Sport met the two for a sibling chat.

Sandro Zappella

The World Athletics Championships will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, 2025. Among the best-known Swiss athletes are the siblings Ditaji and Mujinga Kambundji. While Mujinga will miss the World Championships due to her pregnancy - she is expecting her first child in November - Ditaji is one of the favorites in the 100-meter hurdles.

blue Sport met the siblings in May as part of a media event organized by the company "Rausch" and talked about their relationship. Watch the video above to find out how they describe each other, who was better at school and why Ditaji is the more punctual of the two despite being late.

Here, the Kambundji sisters answer blue Sport's either/or questions