Where it hurts and for the fourth time in a World Championship final: Nino Niederreiter (m.) Keystone

Nino Niederreiter scores the groundbreaking goals in the World Cup semi-final against Denmark to make it 1-0 and 3-0. After reaching the final for the fourth time in his career, the Grisons player explains why he's currently getting chicken skin.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Nino Niederreiter has already experienced a lot in his long career. 1074 NHL games, for example. As of Saturday evening, the 32-year-old Grisons native is also the first and only four-time World Championship medal winner from Switzerland. And yet there are still events that make Niederreiter's skin crawl.

The reason is Andres Ambühl. The 41-year-old, who like Niederreiter is from Graubünden, will play the final game of his career against the USA on Sunday, and unless coach Patrick Fischer pulls something crazy out of his hat, he will do so alongside NHL greats Niederreiter and Kevin Fiala. "It's an incredible feeling to play alongside 'Büeli'," enthuses the Chur native in an interview with Keystone-SDA. "It gives me chicken skin. I really appreciate the fact that tomorrow is his last match and that I can be there."

The reverse is also true, of course. "It's nice when you can still play with two players like that at the end of your career," says Ambühl, who has fought his way up from 13th forward over the course of the tournament, as he did a year ago in Prague. This time, however, it should end differently, not with defeats in the final like in 2013, 2018, when Ambühl was absent, and 2024.

Never so rested before

"Of course we'll do everything we can to win the trophy for Switzerland," assures coach Patrick Fischer. He sees the many easy victories of the last two weeks and, in particular, the 6-0 win over Austria in the quarter-final and the 7-0 win over Denmark in the semi-final as a potentially decisive advantage. "We've never been so rested going into the final."

For all their confidence, the Swiss are of course also aware of the strengths of the Americans, who inflicted an extremely bitter but highly deserved 6-2 defeat on the hosts Sweden in the semi-final. They are expecting more resistance than in the 3-0 win against the USA in the preliminary round. "With the Canadians and Americans, it's usually the case that they get stronger and stronger the longer the tournament goes on," says Nino Niederreiter. "We know that they can play extremely good field hockey and that this will be a completely different game."

More finals experience

However, Fischer emphasizes: "We know our strengths. We know what we have to do. We know what we can't do." The now considerable finals experience could also play into the Swiss' hands. On the other hand, the USA are in a World Cup final for the first time in 75 years.

Niederreiter is expecting a different game than against Sweden (2013, 2018) or the Czech Republic (2024). "I think it will be a more straightforward final, the Americans will come out like a fire engine." They will have to hold their own.

For Niederreiter and Ambühl, who were already in the final in Stockholm in 2013 and lost 5-1 to Sweden, things will come full circle on Sunday, especially for Ambühl, of course. "Sure, it's a dream and it's nice to end your career with a World Championship final," says the record-breaking player, who will be playing his 151st game at a World Championship. "But it's not finished yet." A World Cup title would be a perfect end to a unique career.