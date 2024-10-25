For 12 years, Lara Gut-Behrami advertised for Ragusa. But now the helmet sponsor is disappearing. And last season's best skier confirms that she currently has no new sponsor on her helmet.

Sandro Zappella

For around 12 years, Lara Gut-Behrami was the best-known advertising face of the chocolate brand Camille Bloch. The Ticino native advertised the Ragusa chocolate bar on her head. Whether on her helmet, on a silver cap, which she decorated with felt-tip crosses during victories, or on headbands: Gut-Behrami and Ragusa belonged together.

Lara Gut-Behrami with the large crystal ball. The Ragusa lettering on her cap was a must. KEYSTONE

That's all over now. Gut-Behrami made a statement on Friday lunchtime: "I would like to thank Ragusa for all the wonderful years together. Over the course of this partnership, I have experienced an extraordinary and unforgettable sporting journey with many highlights in my career and a few setbacks, and I have always been able to count on the support of Ragusa. Sometimes beautiful stories can come to an end, and I wish Ragusa and Camille Bloch every success on their journey. I don't currently have a new sponsor on my helmet."

No agreement found

Camille Bloch's press spokeswoman confirmed to "BaZ" that the collaboration has come to an end. According to the chocolate manufacturer, no agreement has been reached.

Gut-Behrami is therefore suddenly without a head sponsor. The area on the helmet is considered the most important marketing area for professional skiers. It is speculated that stars like Gut-Behrami receive around one million francs for head advertising - per year. Gut-Behrami has not revealed whether she is already in negotiations with a new sponsor. There should be plenty of interested parties, after all, the Ticino native was the best female skier in the world last season.

Videos from the department