Success in tennis leads to fame, titles and prize money. But more and more professionals are admitting to mental problems. Loneliness and lows are no longer a taboo subject for men either. What is behind this?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mental problems are becoming an increasingly important issue in professional tennis.

After Alexander Zverev spoke about a lack of motivation and joy off the court, other tennis stars seem to have similar problems.

"Tennis is simply a very lonely sport," says former tennis player Andrea Petkovic. Show more

Not just once, twice or three times. No, Daniil Medvedev kept hacking at the bench with his tennis racket after his first-round exit at the US Open, which was marked by wild scenes. The anger had to come out. Former professional player and current Sky pundit Andrea Petkovic didn't want to speculate, but said: "There's a lot of pressure on the cauldron. It's difficult for him to control his emotions in the smallest situations that don't go the way he wants them to."

Pressure is one aspect of the complex mental problems in tennis, which have long since ceased to be a taboo subject as the dark side of the often dazzlingly portrayed sport. Japan's top star Naomi Osaka made depression public four years ago, and male players are now also talking about it more frequently. About the mental challenges of the job, about low moods, about loneliness. "It's great that men are now also opening up," said Petkovic. "I think it makes it more normal to take care of the mental aspect as well."

Zverev is also opening up

Alexander Zverev brought the topic into focus at Wimbledon when he talked about loneliness, a lack of joy off the court and a lack of motivation at his depressing press conference. In New York, he revealed that he had sought professional help. Tennis icon Boris Becker also advised the Russian Medvedev to do so after he had vented his frustration on the racket.

There are quite a few professionals with mental problems. The Norwegian world number twelve Casper Ruud said in May that the tennis tour forces you to live like in a hamster wheel. Russia's Andrey Rublev reported a few months ago that he was suffering from anxiety and had taken medication for depression.

When he offered Zverev his help, top star Novak Djokovic also revealed that he was familiar with such feelings: "I understand exactly what he's going through because I've often gone through the same thing myself. You feel less happy, empty, you don't manage to achieve what you want."

Tennis pros travel with a team that is paid by them

Are tennis pros particularly susceptible to this? What is behind such health problems? "Tennis is simply a very lonely sport," Petkovic told the German Press Agency at the US Open. Unlike team athletes, they don't have a team to support them, even if they are traveling with a team, including coaches, training partners, physiotherapists and managers.

"It's usually the case that you pay each individual to be with you," said Petkovic. A strange dynamic can develop, "which tends to mean that you're surrounded by yes-men who are almost always talking at you." She doesn't mean that in a negative way. People try to put the professional in a positive frame of mind for the next match, so that they might overlook the fact that something is going wrong, so that they overlook dark sides.

Rublev said it wasn't about tennis, tennis was just the trigger. "It's something inside you that you have to face," said the 27-year-old. "Those who love tennis are triggered by tennis. If you tell Sascha (Zverev) to take a break, it's going to be very difficult for him."

The pressure in tennis is enormous. The rush for dates and tournaments is getting out of hand. The fact that the nine Masters tournaments have been extended to twelve days, Djokovic said in New York, almost means that they are similar to additional Grand Slam tournaments.

Petkovic: Loneliness on the court should not be underestimated

Tennis pros are rarely at home during their long season. There is hardly any time to switch off and take a vacation. Zverev once complained that he couldn't spend a holiday with his family.

"I don't think you should underestimate the loneliness on the court," said Petkovic. "The pressure of having to decide for yourself and then messing it up yourself. I don't think anything stands alone, but all these things combined create this pressure. I believe that the combination of general mental exhaustion and physical exhaustion is very difficult."

More professionals may be seeking help than you might think. "Maybe not everyone talks about it," says Petkovic. But she assumes that "75, 80 percent" are in a professional mental state.

