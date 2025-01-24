Nico Hischer now has 500 games in the NHL under his belt. He spoke to blue Sport in a media roundtable about the brand and more.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nico Hischier is playing his eighth season in the NHL. His credo: enjoy every day and give his best.

The 500-game mark is a milestone for Hischier. "It was a special game," says the forward. He had marked the game in his calendar.

He has two Swiss teammates on the New Jersey Devils, Jonas Siegenthaler and Timo Meier. They do a lot of things together. He also spends time cooking with Meier from time to time. Show more

Nico Hischier has cracked the 500 NHL games mark. The forward spoke to blue Sport during a media roundtable.

Nico Hischier, you've cracked the 500 NHL games mark, are team captain and have 392 scoring points: Did you ever dream of that?

Actually, no. It all happened so quickly. It's already my eighth season here. I was told in my first season that I should enjoy the NHL. It goes by fast and now I'm starting to understand what they meant. I'm still trying to enjoy every day and do my best.

The 500 games are a milestone. What were your personal milestones?

My first NHL game is certainly one of them. The 500th game was a special game for me and I had it in my calendar. I really enjoyed the game. I'm grateful that I've already played 500 NHL games, that I'm still healthy and that I'm still hungry for more.

You also keep fit with yoga. How did you get into it?

I started yoga and Pilates at an early age. Back then, I went to Pilates with my sister. My mother was very interested. I then tried it out and immediately realized that it was good for my body. I don't really like doing it, but it helps to prevent injuries. I always include yoga elements in my warm-up routine.

You're in a bit of a slump with the New Jersey Devils. How are you dealing with it as a team?

Well, I'm actually happy with the season. Sure, we've just lost a few games again. There are certainly certain things we need to work on. In a season with 82 games, it's part of the game that you have a phase where you still have to get through the bottom. We have to get out of it as a team.

What are you working on specifically?

We're currently working on our attacking play. We've struggled to score goals recently. Defensively, we're playing well.

What is life like for you in New Jersey? How is the exchange with your Swiss teammates Jonas Siegenthaler and Timo Meier?

It's certainly cool that we can experience it together here. We do a lot together. Timo and I live in the same building. We've already cooked a lot together. Everything from vegetables to fish to fajitas.