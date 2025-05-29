Jannik Sinner and Arthur Rinderknech played a night session in Paris. dpa

For four years now, the French Open has also been played in the evening - and for four years there has been trouble. Because almost always only the men are allowed onto the center court at prime time.

Gael Monfils is the king of the night at the French Open. On Tuesday, the French crowd favorite defeated the Bolivian Hugo Dellien in five sets in Paris, overcoming a two-set deficit. The spectators celebrated the tennis entertainer with ovations and are happy that Monfils will be playing again this Thursday evening. His second round match against Brit Jack Draper (8.15 pm/Eurosport) is the highlight of the fifth day of the tournament.

At least that's how the organizers around tournament director Amélie Mauresmo see it. It is the fifth night event at Stade Roland Garros this year - and the fifth time two men have faced each other. Which once again causes discussion.

Jabeur is harshly critical

"Whoever makes the decision, I don't think he has daughters, because I don't think he wants to treat his daughters like this," said Tunisian Ons Jabeur. There are enough good players who deserve to play on this stage, said Jabeur. "One of the matches was Naomi Osaka against Paula Badosa. Such an incredible match. They should have been put on there." But instead, Jannik Sinner and Arthur Rinderknech played on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday evening.

Since the introduction of the Night Session in Paris, there have been 45 matches in the evening - only four of which were women's matches. Gilles Moretton, President of the French Tennis Federation, added fuel to the fire. The Frenchman said succinctly that they just put on what the spectators were interested in - and received a lot of criticism for it.

Two matches in Melbourne and New York

One problem is that in Paris, unlike the night sessions in New York or Melbourne, only one match is scheduled in the evening. There are two at the Australian Open and US Open - one men's match and one women's match. Problem solved.

The concern of the organizers in Paris is that a women's match, which unlike the men's match only goes to two sets, could be over too quickly. This would cause dissatisfaction among the spectators, who pay a lot of money for tickets on the evening. However, the organizers do not dare to schedule two matches, as a start at 8.15 p.m. would be too late.

