In China, Roger Federer talks about the challenges of being both a tennis icon and the father of an ambitious junior - and explains why he deliberately takes a step back.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roger Federer has traveled to the Shanghai Masters together with his eleven-year-old twin sons Leo and Lenny, where he will be playing in a celebrity doubles event on Friday.

The twins have already watched a match live, while Federer took part in an event organized by his sponsor ON.

Federer explained that it was difficult for him to be a father and ex-professional at the same time. Although his son Leo shows great interest in tennis, Federer does not want to be his main coach as the expectations would be too high due to his own success. Show more

Roger Federer has been in China since Tuesday. Since his retirement in 2022, the Swiss has traveled to China every year to attend the Shanghai Masters. The tennis legend and the tournament have a joint sponsor in Rolex.

His two sons Leo and Lenny also made the trip to the city of 25 million. The eleven-year-old twins watched the duel between Daniil Medvedev and Learner Tien on Wednesday evening - without their dad. He won't be on court until Friday for a celebrity doubles match.

Before that, Roger Federer spoke at an ON event - where he is a co-owner - about the difficulties of being a father and 20-time Grand Slam winner at the same time. It was Leo's wish to come to Shanghai. Leo is very enthusiastic about tennis. But the 44-year-old does not want to take his offspring under his wing himself.

"Whether it's because of him or the other child or the coach who is there because of my success and my know-how - the expectations at a professional level are incredibly high," says Federer. "Everyone thinks I'm just as good a coach for an 11-year-old, but I'm not. That's why I have to rely heavily on the junior coaches, who do a great job."

He himself owes a lot to his former junior coaches and trainers. That is so important to inspire children. "When you're young, it's really important to have great coaches to feel the love of the game - and that's what Leo has had so far with his great coaches. I wasn't the main coach, I was just trying to help," he notes. "It's not easy being a parent on the tennis court," Federer emphasizes. In addition to Leo and Lenny, he and his wife Mirka also have 16-year-old twin daughters Charlene and Myla.

In Shanghai, where the Basel native triumphed in 2014 and 2017, his long-time rival Novak Djokovic snatched another record from him. The Serb (ATP 5) prevailed against Jaume Munar after a tough battle (including physical complaints) and is now the oldest tennis player in history to reach a Masters quarter-final at the age of 38.