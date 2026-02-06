  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics Why the Stelvio is one of the most dangerous downhill slopes in the world

Nicole Agostini

6.2.2026

Hardly any other downhill run is considered as challenging as the Stelvio in Bormio. Find out why the athletes think so in the video. This year, the race takes place on February 7 as part of the Winter Olympics.

06.02.2026, 19:09

06.02.2026, 19:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The men's downhill on the Stelvio in Bormio is considered particularly dangerous.
  • In past World Cup seasons, there have been repeated serious accidents there, including Cyprien Sarrazin being seriously injured during downhill training in December 2024.
  • There will be no World Cup race this season as the course is being used for the Winter Olympics. blue News will be following the race with a live ticker from 11.30 am.
  • Find out why the downhill is considered dangerous in the video.
Show more

On February 7, 2026 at 11.30 a.m., the legendary men's downhill in Bormio will start: the Stelvio. Anyone who knows the downhill knows the risks involved: In past World Cup seasons, particularly serious accidents have happened there. Cyprien Sarrazin, for example, was seriously injured during downhill training in Bormio in December 2024.

But what makes this descent so dangerous and why is it so challenging? Find out in the video.

The Ski World Cup is skipping the men's downhill in Bormio this season because the Olympic race is taking place there. blue News will be ticking the race from 11.30 am.

