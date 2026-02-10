These will be Patrick Fischer's last Olympic Games as national team coach. KEYSTONE

Ice hockey Switzerland will be represented in both the men's and women's competitions at the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina. blue News explains the two different tournament modes.

Tournament mode for the men

Switzerland, together with Canada, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, Germany and the USA, qualified directly for the Olympic Games based on the world rankings after the 2023 World Championships. Russia would also have qualified for the tournament as a top 8 team, but was excluded due to the war in Ukraine.

Latvia, Denmark and Slovakia prevailed in three different qualifying tournaments to secure their Olympic ticket. France missed out on direct qualification as runners-up in the Latvian group, but was the next best-ranked team in the world rankings thanks to Russia's exclusion. Italy is seeded as host.

The twelve teams will be divided into three groups of four nations. They will play three matches in each group in a play-off format. Based on the results in the group phase - points, goal difference, goals scored and world ranking - the teams are placed in a seeding list with positions from 1 to 12.

Men's group matches February 12, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland vs. France

February 13, 9.10 p.m.: Canada vs. Switzerland

February 15, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic Show more

The group winners qualify directly for the quarter-finals. The best of the group runners-up will also progress to the last eight. The remaining teams will play in a play-off round for the remaining four places in the knockout phase. The fifth-placed team in the newly determined seeding list will play against the twelfth-placed team, the sixth-placed team against the eleventh-placed team, the seventh-placed team against the tenth-placed team and the eighth-placed team against the ninth-placed team.

The winners of the quarter-finals will meet in the semi-finals. The two winners of the semi-finals will play for the gold medal in the final on February 22. The two losers will decide the bronze medal between themselves on February 21.

Men's tournament dates Group stage: February 11-15

Play-off round: February 17

Quarterfinals: February 18

Semi-finals: February 20

Bronze match: February 21

Final: February 22 Show more

Tournament mode for women

In the women's tournament, the tournament mode is based more on the world rankings after the 2023 World Championships. The five best teams - Canada, USA, Finland, Czech Republic and Switzerland - qualify directly for the Olympics and are together in Group A.

In Group B are the nations that earned their participation in the Games in Italy via the qualifying tournaments: Japan, Sweden and Germany. Italy is seeded as the host nation and France has moved up to replace Russia, which was excluded.

Women's group matches Czech Republic vs. Switzerland 3:4 n.p.

Switzerland vs. Canada 0:4

Switzerland vs. USA 0:5

February 10, 9:10 p.m.: Finland vs. Switzerland Show more

Here, too, the teams in the respective groups will compete in an each-team-against-each-other format. In Group A, however, all nations are automatically qualified for the quarter-finals. The aim of the preliminary round is to create a better starting position for the knockout phase. The three best teams from Group B qualify for the quarter-finals.

The first team in Group A will play against the third team in Group B, the second team in Group A against the second team in Group B, the third team in Group A against the first team in Group B and the fourth team in Group A against the fifth team in Group A. The rest of the knockout phase is the same as for the men. The bronze game and the final will take place on February 19.

Women's tournament dates Group stage: February 5-10

Quarterfinals: February 13-14

Semi-finals: February 16

Bronze match and final: February 19 Show more

