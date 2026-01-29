Vreni Schneider on the death of Ulli Maier "Why Ulli in particular? She was the only mother in the World Cup"

On January 29, 1994, the Austrian Ulrike Maier died tragically in the downhill race in Garmisch. Vreni Schneider remembers the worst time of her career, reveals how much the death of her rival and good colleague threw her off track and how she then got back on track herself.

In the Olympic talk "Legends for eternity", Vreni Schneider recalls the worst weeks of her career and reveals how much the death of her great competitor and good colleague threw her off track.

"The whole ski family was in shock," says Schneider. "We didn't understand why it was happening to her, the only mother in the World Cup." She herself toyed with the idea of quitting several times afterwards. Show more

It was at a race in France when Ulrike Maier became nervous. Vreni Schneider remembers this very clearly during the talk "Legends for eternity". The race back then was delayed more and more due to bad weather - which obviously worried Maier, the otherwise so confident double world champion from Austria. "I asked her what was going on," says Schneider. "And Ulli told me: 'You know, my plane is waiting. I have to get home to Melanie quickly."

Melanie was Maier's little daughter, born in 1989, and the most important thing in her life. "I then told Ulli: you have to do this, it's the only right thing to do. And I sensed that she was happy for my reassurance." In the end, says Schneider, she herself became just as nervous as Maier. She also wanted Maier to be able to see her daughter as soon as possible.

Ulrike Maier and Vreni Schneider, the two top athletes, competed against each other for victories, medals and crystal globes. In their private lives, however, they were bound by respect and friendship. Until the very end. Until the fateful January 29, 1994.

Why Maier of all people?

Back then, Maier had a fatal accident on the Kandahar downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen; her ski jammed and she lost control at a speed of 104 km/h. And her life. And her life. Melanie, her young daughter, watched on television at home. Maier was just 26 years old.

"The whole ski family was in shock," says Schneider. "We didn't understand why it was happening to her, the only mother in the World Cup." A long struggle began for Schneider and the other athletes: with grief and with themselves. After Garmisch, the World Cup moved on to the Sierra Nevada. Everyone was faced with the question of whether they wanted to take part in Maier's abdication in Austria beforehand. Schneider decided against it.

Team colleague Anita Wachter at Ulrike Maier's funeral. Keystone

"Today I can no longer understand why I didn't attend the funeral. The family also advised me not to." Mainly to protect herself. "It would have been extremely intrusive to attend the funeral and the funeral procession." In the end, the Austrian athletes kept to themselves. The others, like Schneider, commemorated their deceased friend in Spain.

This also raised the question of whether Schneider should continue fighting. "In the Sierra, no rider knew whether she should ride." The coaches also left it open to the riders. "Not a single one of them said before the race: Give it your all." The ski team must have been paralyzed.

When the Austrian athletes joined in, they encouraged each other. "The Eder siblings (Elfi and Sylvia) and Anita Wachter helped me. We told each other: Ulli was happy until she died. And nothing would change if we all stopped."

Schneider always thought about her mother, who died of cancer at an early age. Up until that moment, she had asked herself several times whether she was still prepared to fight for hundredths, she admits. "I thought several times about whether I should retire."

The inner turmoil remained. In the Sierra, Schneider was in tenth place after the first run. "I hadn't fought. I was there, but absent." But when she realized who was ahead of her, including athletes that she didn't see ahead of her, despite all the respect, she said to herself: "I can't do this either." Schneider was seized by ambition and went on to win. "It was perhaps my best race." Between runs, however, she thought of one thing above all: Ulrike Maier.

The turnaround in Norway

That's why everything was different when Schneider and the others set off for Lillehammer, for the 1994 Olympic Games. "I skied along as if remote-controlled, I no longer had the Olympic idea in me."

At some point, however, there was a "turnaround", as Schneider recalls. "The Norwegians were so happy, but without being overly euphoric." Schneider also received a call from home to say that her brother had become a father. "That was crucial." And she was in good shape anyway. She just had to admit to herself that, despite all the grief, she can and should continue to race for victories - without having to feel guilty.

The rest is history: Schneider won the entire set of medals in Lillehammer - gold in the slalom, silver in the combined and bronze in the giant. "I said to myself: I'll keep fighting. But if there's no medal, there are still more important things." Or in other words: "All that glitters is not gold."

