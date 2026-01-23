Vreni Schneider on the Death of Ulli Maier "Why Ulli, of all people? She was the only mother on the World Cup circuit."

01:56 Vreni Schneider spricht über den Tod von Ulli Maier

On January 29, 1994, Austrian skier Ulrike Maier died tragically during the downhill race in Garmisch. Vreni Schneider recalls the worst period of her career, revealing how deeply the death of her rival and close colleague threw her off course—and how she managed to get back on track.

M. Wegmann, M. Schifferle, J. Barnard

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Thirty-two years ago, Austrian skier Ulrike Maier died tragically in the downhill race at Garmisch.

In the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity,” Vreni Schneider recalls the worst weeks of her career and reveals just how much the death of her main rival and close colleague threw her off course.

“The whole ski family was in shock,” Schneider says. “We couldn’t understand why it had to happen to her of all people—the only mother on the World Cup circuit.” She herself had toyed with the idea of quitting several times afterward. Summary created with

It was during a race in France that Ulrike Maier started to get nervous. Vreni Schneider remembers it very clearly from the talk show “Legends for Eternity.” The race back then kept getting delayed due to bad weather—which clearly troubled Maier, the otherwise so confident two-time world champion from Austria. “I asked her what was wrong,” Schneider recounts. “And Ulli told me, ‘You know, my flight is waiting. I have to get home to Melanie quickly.’”

Melanie was Maier’s young daughter, born in 1989, and the most important thing in her life. “I told Ulli, ‘You have to do this; it’s the only right thing to do.’ And I could tell she was glad to have my support.” In the end, Schneider says, she herself became just as nervous as Maier. She, too, wanted Maier to be able to get to her daughter as quickly as possible.

Ulrike Maier and Vreni Schneider, two top athletes, competed against each other for victories, medals, and crystal globes. In their personal lives, however, they were bound by mutual respect and friendship. Until the very end. Until that fateful day, January 29, 1994.

Why Maier, of all people?

Back then, Maier was killed in a crash during the Kandahar downhill race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen; her ski caught an edge, and she lost control while traveling at a speed of 104 km/h. And her life. Melanie, her young daughter, was watching the race on TV at home. Maier was just 26 years old.

“The entire ski family was in shock,” Schneider says. “We couldn’t understand why it had to happen to her of all people—the only mother on the World Cup circuit.” A long struggle began for Schneider and the other athletes—dealing with their grief and with themselves. After Garmisch, the World Cup moved on to the Sierra Nevada. Everyone wondered whether they wanted to attend Maier’s funeral in Austria beforehand. Schneider decided against it.

Teammate Anita Wachter at Ulrike Maier's funeral. Keystone

“Today, I can’t understand why I didn’t attend the funeral. The family also advised me against it.” Mainly to protect myself. “It would have been extremely painful to be there at the funeral and during the funeral procession.” In the end, the Austrian athletes kept to themselves. The others, like Schneider, paid their respects to their deceased friend in Spain.

Even so, the question arose as to whether Schneider should continue racing. “In the Sierra, no skier knew whether she should race.” The coaches, too, left the decision up to the skiers. “Not a single one of them said before the race, ‘Give it your all.’” How paralyzed the ski team must have been.

As the Austrian female athletes struggled, they encouraged one another. “The Eder sisters (Elfi and Sylvia) and Anita Wachter helped me. We told each other: Ulli was happy until the day she died. And nothing would change if we all quit.”

01:56 Vreni Schneider: «Nach Ulli Maiers Tod waren es die verrücktesten Wochen meiner Karriere»

While competing, Schneider always thought of her mother, who died of cancer at a young age. The Elmer native admits that, right up until that moment, she had asked herself several times whether she was still willing to fight for hundredths of a second. “I thought about whether I should quit several times.”

The inner turmoil remained. In the Sierra, Schneider was in tenth place after the first run. “I hadn’t fought hard enough. I was there, but my mind was elsewhere.” But when she realized who was ahead of her—including athletes whom, with all due respect, she hadn’t expected to see ahead of her—she told herself: “That won’t do either.” Schneider was seized by ambition and went on to win. “It was perhaps my best race.” Between runs, though, she thought of one thing above all else: Ulrike Maier.

The U-turn in Norway

That's why everything was different when Schneider and the others set off for Lillehammer for the 1994 Olympic Games. “I skied there as if I were on autopilot; the Olympic spirit was no longer within me.”

At some point, however, there was a “turning point,” as Schneider recalls. “The Norwegians were so happy, but without being overly euphoric.” On top of that, Schneider received a call from home telling her that her brother had become a father. “That was the deciding factor.” And she was in top form anyway. She just had to admit to herself that, despite all her grief, she could and should continue racing for victories—without feeling guilty.

The rest is history: Schneider won the full set of medals in Lillehammer—gold in the slalom, silver in the combined, and bronze in the giant slalom. “I told myself: I’ll keep fighting. But even if I don’t win a medal, there are still more important things.” Or to put it another way: “All that glitters is not gold.”

All episodes featuring Vreni Schneider in the series: “Olympic Stars: Legends for Eternity”

The entire interview with Vreni Schneider on video