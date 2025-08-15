In a meeting with blue Sport, king contender Werner Schlegel (22) explains why he absolutely refused to enter the ring first in his fight against Sinisha Lüscher and reveals his wrestling rituals.

Neither Schlegel nor Lüscher wanted to be the first to enter the ring at the Northeast Swiss Wrestling Festival in St.Gallen.

Schlegel: "I wanted to see how important it is for him to enter the ring in second place." Show more

Werner Schlegel is one of the favorites for the Federal Championships at the end of the month in Mollis. The 22-year-old from Toggenburg returned just in time after a three-month injury break by winning the Northeast Swiss Wrestling Festival at the end of June.

Scurrilous mind game with Sinisha Lüscher

It was not only his brilliant comeback that made the headlines, but also his fight against Sinisha Lüscher (19). More precisely: the fight before the fight with Lüscher. Both Schlegel and Lüscher refused to step onto the sawdust first.

For almost two minutes, they assessed each other and did not make a move. Until Schlegel finally gave in and marched onto the court. A curious little mind game.

Schlegel has to smile when blue Sport shows him the scene again. "I wouldn't describe this action as a fight before the fight," he says, "it was more a mutual discovery of how important this is for both of us."

"Waiting for him? I didn't want to put up with that"

Like Lüscher, he also prefers to enter the ring second. He doesn't like waiting for his opponent, explains Schlegel. "I've already swung with Sinisha once and he made me wait in the ring back then. I didn't want to put up with that this time. I wanted to see how important it is to him to come onto the court in second place."

Apparently more important than it is to him, because despite the many angry looks Schlegel gives his opponent, he remains steadfast. Schlegel: "Those were focused looks. Before a fight, you're tense and also charged, so you just look a little angry."

In the ring, Schlegel then makes short work of Lüscher and puts him down in the sawdust. Like four other opponents on the way to the final round. Schlegel is ready for the Swiss nationals.

But first, the Schwägalp-Schwinget is still on the program this weekend (blue Sport ticker live).

