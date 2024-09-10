Funerals of injured NHL pro Gaudreau and his brother Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of fatal NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, carries their children to the funeral. Image: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network Meredith Gaudreau, second from left in blue, watches with friends and family as a hearse carries away Johnny Gaudreau's casket after his funeral at St. Mary Magdalen Parish. Image: Keystone Gaudreau's brother Matthew was also killed in the accident. Image: dpa US national team player Johnny Gaudreau died in a traffic accident on August 29. Image: dpa Many people pay their last respects to the deceased. Image: Keystone Players from the Columbus Blue Jackets attend the funeral service. Image: Keystone The mood is sombre. Image: Keystone Guy Gaudreau, his father, family and other mourners arrive for a funeral for Columbus Blue Jackets field hockey player John Gaudreau Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pa., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Image: KEYSTONE Many children wear a shirt of the late Johnny Gaudreau. Image: Keystone Other former Gaudreau clubs, such as the Calgary Flames, are also in mourning. Image: Keystone Funerals of injured NHL pro Gaudreau and his brother Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of fatal NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, carries their children to the funeral. Image: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network Meredith Gaudreau, second from left in blue, watches with friends and family as a hearse carries away Johnny Gaudreau's casket after his funeral at St. Mary Magdalen Parish. Image: Keystone Gaudreau's brother Matthew was also killed in the accident. Image: dpa US national team player Johnny Gaudreau died in a traffic accident on August 29. Image: dpa Many people pay their last respects to the deceased. Image: Keystone Players from the Columbus Blue Jackets attend the funeral service. Image: Keystone The mood is sombre. Image: Keystone Guy Gaudreau, his father, family and other mourners arrive for a funeral for Columbus Blue Jackets field hockey player John Gaudreau Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pa., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Image: KEYSTONE Many children wear a shirt of the late Johnny Gaudreau. Image: Keystone Other former Gaudreau clubs, such as the Calgary Flames, are also in mourning. Image: Keystone

US national player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother died in an accident. At the late NHL star's funeral service, widow Meredith reveals she is pregnant for the third time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed in a traffic accident on August 29. The two were hit by a car while riding their bicycles.

At the funeral service, the wife of the deceased professional ice hockey player revealed that she was pregnant for the third time.

The funeral service near the US metropolis of Pennsylvania was attended by family members, numerous professionals and Gary Bettman, the head of the North American NHL league. Show more

The funeral of professional ice hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, who died in a traffic accident, was attended by many sympathizers. The funeral service near the US metropolis of Pennsylvania was attended by family members, numerous professionals and Gary Bettman, the head of the North American NHL league.

As if the memorial service wasn't depressing enough, his wife Meredith also revealed that she was pregnant for the third time. "John and I had the best six months as a family of four. This will forever be the best six months of my life. We are actually a family of five. I'm nine weeks pregnant with our third child."

She went on to talk about a "nightmare" that she couldn't wake up from. "I feel numb, sometimes angry, then grateful. But mostly I just miss Matt."

Hit by a car on his bike

The 31-year-old US international Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who is two years younger , were killed in a traffic accident in the US state of New Jersey on August 29. Both were riding bicycles when they were hit by a car and fatally injured. The driver is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol. The brothers had actually wanted to celebrate their sister's wedding the following day.

Nicknamed "Johnny Hockey", Gaudreau first played nine years in the NHL for the Calgary Flames and was about to play his third season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In his 644 games, he collected 642 scoring points through goals and assists.

