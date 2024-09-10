Heartbreaking funeral service Widow of deceased NHL star is pregnant by him
US national player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother died in an accident. At the late NHL star's funeral service, widow Meredith reveals she is pregnant for the third time.
- NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed in a traffic accident on August 29. The two were hit by a car while riding their bicycles.
- At the funeral service, the wife of the deceased professional ice hockey player revealed that she was pregnant for the third time.
- The funeral service near the US metropolis of Pennsylvania was attended by family members, numerous professionals and Gary Bettman, the head of the North American NHL league.
The funeral of professional ice hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, who died in a traffic accident, was attended by many sympathizers. The funeral service near the US metropolis of Pennsylvania was attended by family members, numerous professionals and Gary Bettman, the head of the North American NHL league.
As if the memorial service wasn't depressing enough, his wife Meredith also revealed that she was pregnant for the third time. "John and I had the best six months as a family of four. This will forever be the best six months of my life. We are actually a family of five. I'm nine weeks pregnant with our third child."
She went on to talk about a "nightmare" that she couldn't wake up from. "I feel numb, sometimes angry, then grateful. But mostly I just miss Matt."
Hit by a car on his bike
The 31-year-old US international Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who is two years younger , were killed in a traffic accident in the US state of New Jersey on August 29. Both were riding bicycles when they were hit by a car and fatally injured. The driver is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol. The brothers had actually wanted to celebrate their sister's wedding the following day.
Nicknamed "Johnny Hockey", Gaudreau first played nine years in the NHL for the Calgary Flames and was about to play his third season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In his 644 games, he collected 642 scoring points through goals and assists.
