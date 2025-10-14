  1. Residential Customers
Swiss Indoors Wildcard for Shanghai winner Vacherot in Basel

SDA

14.10.2025 - 15:24

Caused a sensation in Shanghai and now wants to enchant the Basel crowd: Valentin Vacherot.
Caused a sensation in Shanghai and now wants to enchant the Basel crowd: Valentin Vacherot.
Picture: Keystone

Valentin Vacherot, the sensational winner of the Masters 1000 tournament last week in Shanghai, will be playing at the Swiss Indoors in Basel thanks to a wildcard.

Keystone-SDA

14.10.2025, 15:24

14.10.2025, 15:29

As the lowest-ranked player in history (number 204), 26-year-old Valentin Vacherot won a tournament of the highest category after the Grand Slams in Shanghai and was the first ever player from Monaco to triumph on the ATP Tour. The reward was a leap up to 40th place in the world rankings.

He will now also be rewarded by the organizers in Basel, where he will further enhance an already top-class field. With Taylor Fritz (No. 4), Ben Shelton (6), Holger Rune (11), Casper Ruud (12) and Félix Auger-Aliassime (13), five stars from the top 15 will serve in the St. Jakobshalle. The other two wildcards have been awarded to Swiss players, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and the up-and-coming Henry Bernet from Basel, the junior winner of the last Australian Open.

Qualifying begins next Saturday, the main draw on Monday.

