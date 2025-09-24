  1. Residential Customers
Twelfth participation Wildcard for Wawrinka in Shanghai

SDA

24.9.2025 - 18:42

Stan Wawrinka starts at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai.
Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka will take part in the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai. Thanks to a wildcard from the organizers, the 40-year-old will be competing in the tournament in China for the twelfth time from October 1.

Keystone-SDA

24.09.2025, 18:42

24.09.2025, 19:19

Wawrinka, who has won three Grand Slam tournaments in his career, has mainly taken part in Challenger tournaments of late. Last week, he did not compete in the semi-final in Saint-Tropez due to medical reasons.

Wawrinka's best results at the Shanghai Masters came in 2013 and 2015, when he reached the quarter-finals, while he was eliminated in the first and second rounds in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

