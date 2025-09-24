Stan Wawrinka starts at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai. Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka will take part in the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai. Thanks to a wildcard from the organizers, the 40-year-old will be competing in the tournament in China for the twelfth time from October 1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Wawrinka, who has won three Grand Slam tournaments in his career, has mainly taken part in Challenger tournaments of late. Last week, he did not compete in the semi-final in Saint-Tropez due to medical reasons.

Wawrinka's best results at the Shanghai Masters came in 2013 and 2015, when he reached the quarter-finals, while he was eliminated in the first and second rounds in 2023 and 2024 respectively.