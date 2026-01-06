A ski jumper in action. Keystone

In ski jumping, a debate about possible manipulation of the crotch measurement is causing a stir. A new measuring method could ensure more fairness in the future.

Some athletes are said to have tried to enlarge their genitals for the measurement by injecting them with hyaluronic acid.

The FIS would like to introduce new measurement methods in the future to increase fairness. Show more

Ski jumping has tough rules to ensure fairness. For example, athletes were disqualified at the Four Hills Tournament because their suit was too big. Matthias Hafele, head of equipment at the FIS, shows no mercy and is cracking down this season.

However, cheating is still possible - when it comes to the size of penises. Because in ski jumping, size really does matter. Why is that the case? Before each season, the ski jumpers are measured with a 3D scanner and their crotch measurement is determined, which starts at the lowest point in the genital area. Those who are particularly tall can look forward to a larger suit area, which has advantages in terms of lift.

Behind the scenes, it is rumored that there are athletes who have temporarily enlarged their penis with kerosene or hyaluronic acid injections before the measurement. As "Bild" reports, some nations would like all athletes to have to undergo another body scan measurement before the Olympic Games.

Hafele toldBild: "There are currently no plans for further measurements. However, we are already working in the background on methods to improve this difficult issue." The aim is for the bony structure and not the measurement of the soft tissue to be decisive in future.

Apparently, foam has also been placed around the testicles in the past. According to Hafele, however, this is no longer possible: "I can rule out the possibility of attempts to achieve enlargements of the genitals with visible aids. Medical staff are present during the measurement and check everything very carefully."