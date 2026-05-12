Under Patrick Fischer, Leonardo Genoni has been the undisputed number 1 in the Nati goal in recent years. Will that change under Jan Cadieux? Expert Reto Suri assesses the competition ahead of the home World Cup.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team will tackle the home World Championship with three goalies in the squad: Leonardo Genoni, Reto Berra and Sandro Aeschlimann are in Jan Cadieux's definitive squad.

"We've got the three best goalies in the country," says expert Reto Suri and, with a view to the upcoming World Championship tournament, says: "I think they can all do it."

Suri does not want to commit to a number 1. But for the 2013 silver medal winner, Leonardo Genoni has a slight advantage. Show more

For years, Leonardo Genoni has been the valuable, reliable back-up for the Swiss ice hockey team. The 38-year-old always stands between the posts in the important games under Patrick Fischer. The last knockout game (World Cup and Olympics) in which Genoni was not in goal dates back to May 25, 2023, when Switzerland lost to Germany with Robert Mayer in goal.

At the Olympic Games last February, Genoni once again proved his class and was showered with praise from the ice hockey world after very strong performances. However, he has not had his best season with EV Zug.

In the five playoff games against Davos, for example, Zug conceded a total of 15 goals. "If you concede seven goals in a playoff match, you're definitely doing something wrong," says Genoni himself. "I look in the mirror, I wasn't enough either."

Berra: "The home World Cup was in my head the whole season"

Reto Berra is completely different. The 39-year-old shines with Fribourg and leads his team to the championship title with outstanding playoff performances. While his teammates are still celebrating the title in style, the goalie is already joining the national team. "I celebrated enough in my youth," he tells Blick with a laugh. "Now I want to benefit even more from ice hockey."

His 11th participation in the World Championships will be a very special one, and not just because he won the championship title. This will be Berra's first and last time playing in front of a home crowd. "It's been on my mind all season," admits Berra. Will he also conquer the number 1 spot in the national team goal after the championship title?

Suri sees Genoni at an advantage

"It will be very exciting," believes expert Reto Suri and says in an interview with blue Sport: "After everything he has already achieved for the Nati in his career, Leonardo Genoni has a slight advantage. Berra and Aeschlimann are the final goalies (of the playoffs) - we have the three best goalies in the country."

But Suri doesn't want to settle on a number 1. "Ultimately, it's a battle of equals. Who comes out on top will depend on the tournament and the form of the day. That will become clear over the course of the tournament," says the 37-year-old. "I believe everyone can do it."

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