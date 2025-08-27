Nöldi Forrer talks to blue Sport about the division in 1st gear. For him, the matter is open. "Stefan Strebel has a free hand. Normally, the king meets the winner of Unspunnen or Kilchberger."

That would mean a duel between Wicki and Giger. "But that doesn't have to be the case," says Forrer. Giger and Staudenmann could also be pitted against each other.

Forrer also sees a duel between Wicki and Werner Schlegel as a possibility. Schlegel, from Toggenburg, has lost twice against the king in 1st gear this year. "Schlegel could be given another chance against Wicki."