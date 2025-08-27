  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

In the ticker from 5 pm Will Giger meet King Wicki? - Nöldi Forrer assesses

Linus Hämmerli

27.8.2025

The last time Joel Wicki (below) and Samuel Giger (above) met was at the jubilee Schwinget in Appenzell. Back then, the fight ended in a first-round draw.
The last time Joel Wicki (below) and Samuel Giger (above) met was at the jubilee Schwinget in Appenzell. Back then, the fight ended in a first-round draw.
KEYSTONE

We will know more on Wednesday evening: Stefan Strebel will announce the top pairings in the first round at the ESAF. Nöldi Forrer and Daniel Bösch make an initial prediction.

27.08.2025, 15:00

27.08.2025, 16:27

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Bösch: Wicki against Staudenmann or Ott

    Unspunnen winner of 2011, Daniel Bösch, is of the opinion that the king must start with a partial federation winner. That would mean King Wicki meets Fabian Staudenmann or Damian Ott.

    Based on two partial federation victories and a victory at the cantonal festival, Bösch feels it is justifiable to let Ott go against Wicki.

  • Forrer: Wicki against Giger or Staudenmann against Giger

    Nöldi Forrer talks to blue Sport about the division in 1st gear. For him, the matter is open. "Stefan Strebel has a free hand. Normally, the king meets the winner of Unspunnen or Kilchberger."

    That would mean a duel between Wicki and Giger. "But that doesn't have to be the case," says Forrer. Giger and Staudenmann could also be pitted against each other.

    Forrer also sees a duel between Wicki and Werner Schlegel as a possibility. Schlegel, from Toggenburg, has lost twice against the king in 1st gear this year. "Schlegel could be given another chance against Wicki."

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the classification ticker. The big wrestling party is taking place next weekend. On Saturday morning, the country's best wrestlers will get into their Zwilchhosen at the Swiss National Wrestling Championships. Stefan Strebel, Technical Director ESV, will announce the top pairings for the 1st round today at 5 pm. At blue Sport you can follow the action up close.

    • Show more

More Swinging

Everything is ready for the ESAF. The world's largest mobile stadium: every wrestling association has its own fan curve

Everything is ready for the ESAFThe world's largest mobile stadium: every wrestling association has its own fan curve

Giger, Staudenmann and Co.. These are the big favorites for the title of king

Giger, Staudenmann and Co.These are the big favorites for the title of king

Giger's parade move also included. Hay elevator, wyber hook and hip screw - selected swings easily explained

Giger's parade move also includedHay elevator, wyber hook and hip screw - selected swings easily explained

King contender Werner Schlegel. He cheated his way into a wrestling festival at the age of 6 - now he's a top favorite at the ESAF

King contender Werner SchlegelHe cheated his way into a wrestling festival at the age of 6 - now he's a top favorite at the ESAF

From Anschwingen to Zwilchhose. The ABC of wrestling for newcomers

From Anschwingen to ZwilchhoseThe ABC of wrestling for newcomers