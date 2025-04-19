Helmut Marko and Sebastian Vettel: Together they celebrated the first title for Red Bull. Picture: Jens Büttner/DPA/dpa

They have known each other for a long time. They appreciate each other: Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko and former Red Bull title collector Sebastian Vettel. No wonder Marko sees Vettel as the ideal successor.

DPA dpa

Red Bull's soon-to-be 82-year-old motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has described Sebastian Vettel (37) as his "ideal successor candidate". On the sidelines of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Marko did not explain exactly how long the Austrian intends to continue in his job. However, he told Sky: "It's quite clear that at some point it won't work - also in terms of age." The stresses and strains of traveling are not insignificant.

Marko has been involved since Red Bull joined the team for the 2005 season - and is practically indispensable. He himself raced in Formula 1 in 1971 and 1972, but his career was over when a stone smashed through his visor and he lost his left eye.

The doctor of law from Graz returned to Formula 1 over 30 years later as a motorsport consultant for Red Bull. He had a friendship with Red Bull's founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died in October 2022. Marko is also responsible for Red Bull's junior program, from which both Vettel and current Red Bull star Max Verstappen come.

Marko believes Vettel has a "great strategic direction"

"Of course, it would be great if a man like Sebastian were to take over," said Marko about a possible Red Bull motorsport consultant for Vettel. The junior program is one thing. And Vettel is already working with girls in karting. "The other is, of course, the major strategic focus of such a Formula 1 team," Marko emphasized.

Marko also believes that Vettel will not need a long period of familiarization. "He doesn't need a year. That's two races and he's got it under control." After his promotion from the former Toro Rosso team (now Racing Bulls), Vettel drove for Red Bull from 2009 until the end of 2014. Then, as now, Christian Horner is still the team principal.

Vettel won the drivers' world championship in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Vettel ended his career after the 2022 season. In addition to his commitment to the environment, he also championed diversity in motorsport after his active career. This week, he organized the "Race4Women" in Jeddah for the second time since 2021.