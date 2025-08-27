We will know more on Wednesday evening: Stefan Strebel will announce the top pairings in the first round at the ESAF. Nöldi Forrer and Daniel Bösch make an initial prediction.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Bösch: Wicki against Staudenmann or Ott
Unspunnen winner of 2011, Daniel Bösch, is of the opinion that the king must start with a partial federation winner. That would mean King Wicki meets Fabian Staudenmann or Damian Ott.
Based on two partial federation victories and a victory at the cantonal festival, Bösch feels it is justifiable to let Ott go against Wicki.
-
Forrer: Wicki against Giger or Staudenmann against Giger
Nöldi Forrer talks to blue Sport about the division in 1st gear. For him, the matter is open. "Stefan Strebel has a free hand. Normally, the king meets the winner of Unspunnen or Kilchberger."
That would mean a duel between Wicki and Giger. "But that doesn't have to be the case," says Forrer. Giger and Staudenmann could also be pitted against each other.
Forrer also sees a duel between Wicki and Werner Schlegel as a possibility. Schlegel, from Toggenburg, has lost twice against the king in 1st gear this year. "Schlegel could be given another chance against Wicki."
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the classification ticker. The big wrestling party is taking place next weekend. On Saturday morning, the country's best wrestlers will get into their Zwilchhosen at the Swiss National Wrestling Championships. Stefan Strebel, Technical Director ESV, will announce the top pairings for the 1st round today at 5 pm. At blue Sport you can follow the action up close.