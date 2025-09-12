Nicole Koller can enjoy her sport again after some complicated years. Keystone

An eating disorder slowed her down as a junior, and three years ago she had thoughts of retiring. Now Nicole Koller is one of Switzerland's trump cards in the Olympic cross-country race at the Mountain Bike World Championships.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nicole Koller once won gold at the Junior World Championships. After that, an eating disorder threw her off track.

The transition to the elite took time. In 2022, she is considering giving it all up. But her perseverance was rewarded.

At the home World Championships, Nicole Koller is at least among the extended circle of the best cross-country riders.

Koller says: "Even if it wasn't enough for anything else, it's an absolute super season for me. I would have signed up for this immediately every year before." Show more

At 28, Nicole Koller is on the sunny side of life - finally, one might add. Because the path to the top of the world has led through valleys and detours.

In 2014, the St. Gallen native, who lives in the canton of Zurich, was one of the best young riders and won gold at the World Championships. Then an eating disorder threw her off track for the first time. In 2015, she followed this up with bronze at the World Championships and a second silver at the European Championships, but the transition to the elite took some time. Here, Koller was one of many for a long period of time, literally losing herself in the masses.

In the 2022 season, Koller reached a point where she considered retiring. "At the time, I often considered throwing in the towel," she says looking back. "It all came together. I had the feeling that I needed to take a step forward, but in the races it was a step backwards. At some point, I was racing without a goal. And then I also injured my shoulder in a crash at home."

The best year

Those were difficult moments. But the perseverance, which she owes in particular to the support of her family and her team, was worth it: at the home World Championships, Nicole Koller is at least among the extended circle of the best cross-country riders. Whatever the season brings, 2025 will be Koller's best year in the Mountain Bike World Cup.

On Saturday, Koller will start the cross-country race in Crans-Montana as a medal candidate, and she is already satisfied: "Even if it wasn't enough for anything, it's an absolute super season for me. I would have signed up for this immediately all the years before."

At the start of the season in Brazil, Koller finished second on the World Cup podium for the first time. This was followed by two more podium places in the short track and, above all, months of consistency at a high level. Up until 13th place in Les Gets in the last race before the World Championships, Koller was consistently ranked in the top 8 over the Olympic distance. In total, this resulted in an interim 4th place in the overall World Cup, directly behind the Swiss number 1 Alessandra Keller.

You can see how satisfying the transformation is for Koller these days in Valais. "It's been an incredible season for me. I've got my confidence back, the good results are consistent and show that I'm not a one-day wonder. The best thing is that I can now have a say in the races and I'm not just riding along, but riding more aggressively and daring to try things out," says Koller. She had already felt in training during the winter that she could set new records.

The last few stones

Koller's talent was already evident as a junior, says Swiss national coach Kathrin Stirnemann. "Nicole is strict, determined and a hard worker. But she has to feel comfortable. It took time for all the pieces of the mosaic to fall into place."

Two of the last, possibly decisive pieces of the mosaic were the collaboration with a mental trainer and a South African coach, which she entered into at the end of 2023. She wanted to incorporate the mental aspects more, says Koller. "That was the right refreshment for my head."

So now, at the age of 28, Koller is going into an elite World Championship race for the first time on Saturday in Crans-Montana (14:00) with the prospect of a top result. She showed that the course and the conditions on the Valais high plateau at around 1500 meters above sea level suit her a year ago at the main rehearsal. At the time, 6th place was her best career result. That was before the best results in winter and the podium places this season.

