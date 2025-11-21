World championship leader Lando Norris provides information in the run-up to the Las Vegas GP. Picture: Keystone

Lando Norris has everything in his own hands in the Formula 1 title fight three race weekends before the end of the season. In the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Briton could bring about the preliminary decision.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Despite his good starting position, Norris did not want to dwell on the possible scenario in his favor just yet. On the contrary, the 26-year-old Englishman was skeptical ahead of the floodlit spectacle in the gambling metropolis in Nevada.

Oscar Piastri, Norris' teammate in the McLaren team, and four-time world champion Max Verstappen, for their part, are determined to keep their dream of winning the title (again) alive. To do so, they both need to catch up in the final phase of the season, as Norris has traveled to the USA with a fairly comfortable 24-point lead over his closest rival Piastri. Verstappen is 49 points behind.

In the Grand Prix weekends in Las Vegas, in Lusail in Qatar, where the final sprint stage will also be driven, and at the finale in Abu Dhabi, a total of 83 points are ideally still up for grabs. "I feel really good and am motivated. I'm ready for the final sprint," Norris emphasized ahead of his 150th Grand Prix start.

Not good memories

However, Norris does not have good memories of Las Vegas. Last year, he and Piastri trailed the competition in the McLaren and did not make it into the top five in either qualifying or the race. "Las Vegas has been a challenge for us in the past," Norris looked back. Last year it was the worst race of the season. "So I'm not really looking forward to it." When asked by a journalist why he did not see himself as the favorite, Norris responded irritably. "I'm not saying I'm going to finish tenth. I'm just saying that it will be difficult to win. Look at the data. We were miles away."

For Piastri, this also applies to the present. The young Australian wants to put his performance crisis behind him after five races without a podium finish. "I'm concentrating on my performance." He recalled that the track allows for many overtaking maneuvers. However, duels between team-mates would not help to ease the tension at Team McLaren.

Norris reiterated on Wednesday that there was no bad blood between him and Piastri. "We are still different people. But as far as our relationship is concerned, we get on well. I think things are going better than ever," emphasized the Briton.

Verstappen stacks the deck low

Verstappen's chances of winning a fifth consecutive world championship title are slim. Last year, the Dutchman celebrated his successful title defense in Las Vegas, where fifth place was enough. This time, Verstappen will have to hope that his rivals in the orange-colored cars drop out of the race in order to win the title again.

In the São Paulo Grand Prix, Verstappen recently impressed with an impressive chase to catch up; after starting from the pit lane, he finished third. "It was an incredible turnaround by the team and shows that we never give up. We will try to do our best and keep pushing, because we have nothing to lose," said Verstappen.

However, there were no fighting words. Verstappen no longer believes in this kind of race to catch up. His three victories in the past six races would "not really change anything. We need a lot of luck now to have any chance at all." Luck - and in the city of gambling of all places.

The World Championship drivers' standings