Patrick Fischer is in danger of losing two of his titles as "Coach of the Year". KEYSTONE

At the "Sport Awards" on March 29, Patrick Fischer was voted Swiss Coach of the Year. Less than three weeks later, the now dismissed national field hockey coach is now also facing the threat of losing this title.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patrick Fischer could lose two "Sport Awards" titles following the scandal surrounding a fake Covid certificate.

This was reported by Blick, citing information from Swiss Olympic.

Fischer was already dismissed as coach of the Swiss national field hockey team on Wednesday. Show more

According to the report, efforts are being made to strip Fischer of two of his three Sports Award titles - those from 2024 and 2025. The umbrella organization Swiss Olympic confirmed this toBlick. The background to this is also the scandal surrounding a forged Covid certificate.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Swiss Olympic Executive Board decided that a request should be made to examine whether Fischer could be stripped of the coaching awards for 2024 and 2025. This is based on the ethical requirements for nominees.

As revealed by SRF last week, the former national team coach traveled to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing with a forged Covid certificate. Fischer has since been relieved of his duties as national field hockey coach. The IIHF has also launched an investigation.

Swiss Olympic also confirmed that it had reported Fischer to Swiss Sports Integrity (SSI) and revoked his Swiss Olympic coach card.

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