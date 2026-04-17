  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Further consequences are imminent Will Patrick Fischer now also lose his "Coach of the Year" title?

Tobias Benz

17.4.2026

Patrick Fischer is in danger of losing two of his titles as "Coach of the Year".
Patrick Fischer is in danger of losing two of his titles as "Coach of the Year".
KEYSTONE

At the "Sport Awards" on March 29, Patrick Fischer was voted Swiss Coach of the Year. Less than three weeks later, the now dismissed national field hockey coach is now also facing the threat of losing this title.

17.04.2026, 10:19

17.04.2026, 10:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Patrick Fischer could lose two "Sport Awards" titles following the scandal surrounding a fake Covid certificate.
  • This was reported by Blick, citing information from Swiss Olympic.
  • Fischer was already dismissed as coach of the Swiss national field hockey team on Wednesday.
Show more

According to the report, efforts are being made to strip Fischer of two of his three Sports Award titles - those from 2024 and 2025. The umbrella organization Swiss Olympic confirmed this toBlick. The background to this is also the scandal surrounding a forged Covid certificate.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Swiss Olympic Executive Board decided that a request should be made to examine whether Fischer could be stripped of the coaching awards for 2024 and 2025. This is based on the ethical requirements for nominees.

As revealed by SRF last week, the former national team coach traveled to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing with a forged Covid certificate. Fischer has since been relieved of his duties as national field hockey coach. The IIHF has also launched an investigation.

Swiss Olympic also confirmed that it had reported Fischer to Swiss Sports Integrity (SSI) and revoked his Swiss Olympic coach card.

More on the topic

"An indictment"What blue News readers think about the dismissal of Patrick Fischer

Background to the sacking. Fischer told of crime at lunch and rejected Nati resignation

Background to the sackingFischer told of crime at lunch and rejected Nati resignation

Outrage, frustration and melancholy. The press review on the departure of national team coach Patrick Fischer

Outrage, frustration and melancholyThe press review on the departure of national team coach Patrick Fischer

More blue Sport

Judo. Ndiaye wins European Championship bronze in Tbilisi

JudoNdiaye wins European Championship bronze in Tbilisi

Shoulder injury. Djokovic also absent in Madrid

Shoulder injuryDjokovic also absent in Madrid

Field hockey expert classifies. Ueli Schwarz on the Fischer separation:

Field hockey expert classifiesUeli Schwarz on the Fischer separation: "It's a human tragedy"

"Breach of trust" and "I'm sorry"What federation boss Kessler says about Patrick Fischer's retirement

National League. Now or never for Sprunger, not for Gottéron

National LeagueNow or never for Sprunger, not for Gottéron