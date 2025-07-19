The index and middle fingers of Sinisha Lüscher'sleft hand are taped. He dislocated his finger in the course beforehand (see entry below). Against Michael Moser, the man from north-western Switzerland was left behind. In the duel between the two youngsters, Moser shows Lüscher who is the master. The 19-year-old from Bern takes his third victory, his second with a ten.

It is now clear why Sinisha Lüscher asked the referee for a brief interruption during the second round against Florian Gnägi. During the fight, Lüscher does not grip with her left hand. The reason: a dislocated finger. At the next opportunity, he goes to a coach and has his finger fixed, swings again and wins with the maximum score.

Domenic Schneider from Thurgau gets off to an explosive start against Lars Zaugg. However, the man from Bern turns away decisively. On the second move of the north-eastern Swiss heavyweight, there is no saving Zaugg. Schneider wins with a 9.75.

Werner Schlegel makes short work of Adrian Klossner. The first move fails, on the second attempt he gets a ten against the Bernese. Schlegel goes into the lunch break after 30 seconds.

Nick Alpiger throws Josias Wittwer onto his shoulder blades shortly before the start of the final minute.

Fabian Staudenmann mobilizes all his strength against Tiago Vieria. The top Bernese wrestler wants a ten against the man from north-western Switzerland. Staudenmann lifts the 160-kilo man (source: Schlussgang.ch) several times on the ground. The endeavor succeeds. Staudenmann gets the maximum score.

Curdin Orlik scores his second maximum mark in a row. He wins flat against Samuel Schmid.