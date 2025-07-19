Wrestlers from the Bern, North-Eastern Switzerland and North-Western Switzerland federations compete on the Weissenstein. Gang by gang in the ticker.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
4th gear
Lightning victory for Domenic Schneider! After just four seconds he puts Fritz Ramseier on his back. Schneider adds 9.75 points to his score.
Sinisha Lüscher fights with a handicap after the incident in 2nd gear. He had dislocated his finger and had to have it reset by a coach without further ado. An attractive fight ends against David Lüthi. Nine for both.
-
Top pairings from the 4th round
Sinisha Lüscher - David Lüthi
Sandro Galli - Kaj Hügli
Marius Frank - Thomas Sempach
Fritz Ramseier - Domenic Schneider
Nick Alpiger - Fabian Staudenmann
Christian Gerber - Curdin Orlik
Michael Moser - Werner Schlegel
-
The intermediate ranking after three rounds
-
3rd course: Moser lonely at the top - Staudenmann and Schlegel lurking
The index and middle fingers of Sinisha Lüscher'sleft hand are taped. He dislocated his finger in the course beforehand (see entry below). Against Michael Moser, the man from north-western Switzerland was left behind. In the duel between the two youngsters, Moser shows Lüscher who is the master. The 19-year-old from Bern takes his third victory, his second with a ten.
It is now clear why Sinisha Lüscher asked the referee for a brief interruption during the second round against Florian Gnägi. During the fight, Lüscher does not grip with her left hand. The reason: a dislocated finger. At the next opportunity, he goes to a coach and has his finger fixed, swings again and wins with the maximum score.
Domenic Schneider from Thurgau gets off to an explosive start against Lars Zaugg. However, the man from Bern turns away decisively. On the second move of the north-eastern Swiss heavyweight, there is no saving Zaugg. Schneider wins with a 9.75.
Werner Schlegel makes short work of Adrian Klossner. The first move fails, on the second attempt he gets a ten against the Bernese. Schlegel goes into the lunch break after 30 seconds.
Nick Alpiger throws Josias Wittwer onto his shoulder blades shortly before the start of the final minute.
Fabian Staudenmann mobilizes all his strength against Tiago Vieria. The top Bernese wrestler wants a ten against the man from north-western Switzerland. Staudenmann lifts the 160-kilo man (source: Schlussgang.ch) several times on the ground. The endeavor succeeds. Staudenmann gets the maximum score.
Curdin Orlik scores his second maximum mark in a row. He wins flat against Samuel Schmid.
-
2nd course: Lüscher adjusts his fingers and wins - Staudenmann reacts, a setback for Schlegel
Michael Moser remains on course. He completes the task against This Kolb from Hinterthurg after around four minutes. After the flat throw against Nick Alpiger, he scores a 9.75 in 2nd gear.
Werner Schlegel does what he always does: he goes on the attack. Against Leandro Nägeli, the Staudenmann conqueror starts right away. But Nägeli defends skillfully - several times. The fight ends after six minutes. An attractive fight is rewarded with a 9 for Schlegel. The fact that Nägeli remains standing against Schlegel comes as a surprise.
Curdin Orlik gets the maximum score against Roman Wittenwiler.
After Domenic Schneider barely drew against Curdin Orlik, he needs little time for his first offensive action against Etienne Burger. After 40 seconds, Schneider is credited with his first victory.
Fabian Staudenmann lives up to his role as favorite against Gian Maria Odermatt. After one minute, he takes the first maximum score.
Nick Alpiger recovers from his defeat against Michael Moser. He gets off to a flying start against David Lüthi. Lüthi fends off the first attacks. And the many others too. The referee announces the last minute and shortly before the end of the round Alpiger manages the decisive move. He takes his first victory in the final push.
Sinisha Lüscher makes a strong start to the festival. He takes his second victory against Florian Gnägi. The first with the maximum score.
-
1st course: Little spectacle between Schneider and Orlik - Moser with maximum score, Schlegel defeats Staudenmann
What a start from Werner Schlegel! The explosive wrestler from north-eastern Switzerland takes Fabian Staudenmann down with the first move and wins after 16 seconds in a follow-up press.
After the referee's pants check, Nick Alpiger and Michael Moser have to tighten their belts a little. Then it starts - and how! Moser confirms his strong form and inflicts only his fourth defeat of the season on Alpiger. Maximum score.
Domenic Schneider and Curdin Orlik initially feel each other out. And the feeling out continues - until the match comes to an end. An unspectacular match ends in a stalemate.
The fight between Lars Voggensperger and Roger Rychen ends in a stalemate. Adrian Odermatt defeats Christian Geber in the second round.
No winner between Marcel Räbsamen and Philipp Roth. A gait in which an 8.75 is the logical conclusion.
A stinking Sinisha Lüscher has Roman Schnurrenberger on the ground and won't settle for a 9.75. Lüscher works Schnurrenberger over and presses the north-eastern Swiss flat on his back. However, the extra effort is not rewarded. Because the referee gives the result before Lüscher's flat throw, the north-western Swiss athlete receives a 9.75.
The match between Marius Frank and Marin Roth really gets underway following the referee's decision. Frank takes Roth down in the first move, but the agile north-eastern Swiss Roth spins out spectacularly. After that, the intensity in the generational duel remains high. The fight between the 20-year-old Frank and the 34-year-old Roth ends in a draw. Both receive a 9.
-
1st gear: Staudenmann against Schlegel
The top pairings from the Weissenstein-Schwinget
- Fabian Staudenmann - Werner Schlegel
- Nick Alpiger - Michael Moser
- Domenic Schneider - Curdin Orlik
- Adrian Odermatt - Christian Gerber
- Lars Voggensperger - Roger Rychen
- Philipp Roth - Marcel Räbsamen
- Samuel Brun - Florian Gnägi
- Marius Frank - Martin Roth
-
Armon Orlik not at the start after all
The first swing would have seen the absolute top pairing between Fabian Staudenmann and Armon Orlik. Unfortunately this will not happen. Orlik is absent from Weissenstein due to illness. So the pairing is slightly different. Staudenmann teams up with Werner Schlegel.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the Weissenstein-Schwinget. You can find everything from the wrestling venue here in the ticker. The first swing starts at 8.30 am.