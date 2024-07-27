Stefan Küng (right) and Stefan Bissegger warm up for the time trial on Saturday afternoon. Keystone

Time trial with Stefan Küng and Stefan Bissegger, swimming with Antonio Djakovic and fencing with Pauline Brunner: for some Swiss athletes, things are already getting serious at the Summer Games in Paris on Saturday.

SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The day after the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, things are already getting serious for some Swiss athletes.

Stefan Küng and Stefan Bissegger have their sights set on an Olympic medal in the time trial. In the 400 meter crawl, Antonio Djakovic wants to swim to a medal despite being the underdog. The first medal will also be awarded in fencing today. Pauline Brunner will be competing for Switzerland.

The cyclists' two time trials, the swimmers' 400-metre crawl with Antonio Djakovic and the women's epee fencing are four of the day's 14 decisions. Show more

Road cycling: Stefan Küng and Stefan Bissegger will compete in the time trial the day after the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The two men from Thurgau are aiming for a medal, but the biggest favorites are Britain's Joshua Tarling, Italy's Filippo Ganna and Belgium's Remco Evenepoel. The men's time trial starts at 16:32, the women's race with Switzerland's Elena Hartmann at 14:30.

Swimming: Antonio Djakovic will open the swimming competitions on Saturday afternoon with the preliminary heat of the 400 meter crawl. The final will take place on Saturday evening. Djakovic from Zurich won two medals at the last two European Championships in Rome and Belgrade. Most recently in Belgrade he won the bronze medal in the 400 meter crawl. In Paris, however, he is only one of the outsiders in the race for medals.

Fencing: For Pauline Brunner, who was the first Swiss woman to enter the Olympic village a week ago, things are also getting serious on Saturday. The 29-year-old epee fencer will start her Olympic competition at 11.15 a.m. against the American Hadley Husisian. If Brunner survives her sixteenth final and masters the next rounds in the afternoon, she will be in contention for a medal in the evening. The semi-finals start at 19:00, the final will take place at 21:30.

The cyclists' two time trials, the swimmers' 400-metre crawl with Antonio Djakovic and the women's epee fencing are four of the day's 14 decisions.

Tennis: For Stan Wawrinka, the 2008 Olympic doubles champion with Roger Federer, the Olympic tennis tournament begins in the late afternoon with a match against the Russian Pavel Kotov. As the fourth singles match at the end of a long day for which rain showers are forecast, the match on Saturday could also fall victim to the weather. Wawrinka and Kotov already faced each other at Roland Garros in the spring, when the Russian won in four sets in the first round.

SDA