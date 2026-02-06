  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Will Switzerland win more medals today? ++ Serious crashes overshadow halfpipe final

Jan Arnet

19.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. His dad wins bronze with Switzerland, something Yannick Schwaller's son naturally wants to achieve one day.

His dad wins bronze with Switzerland, something Yannick Schwaller's son naturally wants to achieve one day.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Swiss bobsleigh crab lives in ice canals.

The Swiss bobsleigh crab lives in ice canals.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Wow, what a jump by the Swiss athlete.

Wow, what a jump by the Swiss athlete.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. When the world turns upside down for a moment.

When the world turns upside down for a moment.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Unfortunately, there are also many falls on the halfpipe. Here the US American Nick Goepper gets caught.

Unfortunately, there are also many falls on the halfpipe. Here the US American Nick Goepper gets caught.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. French biathlete Quentin Fillon Maillet loves the taste of precious metal.

French biathlete Quentin Fillon Maillet loves the taste of precious metal.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A must-see: Ski mountaineering!

A must-see: Ski mountaineering!

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. It's just a shame if you lose your balance when climbing stairs.

It's just a shame if you lose your balance when climbing stairs.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Kazakh Sofia Samodelkina bends.

The Kazakh Sofia Samodelkina bends.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Even if it doesn't look like it here: The US women win the ice hockey final against Canada.

Even if it doesn't look like it here: The US women win the ice hockey final against Canada.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Swiss women win the bronze medal game. The joy couldn't be greater.

The Swiss women win the bronze medal game. The joy couldn't be greater.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The sweet taste of bronze.

The sweet taste of bronze.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The referee had everything under control in this game.

The referee had everything under control in this game.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A real eye-catcher: Vladimir Semirunniy's helmet.

A real eye-catcher: Vladimir Semirunniy's helmet.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. You don't want to meet the Slovenian Vid Vrhovnik in the dark.

You don't want to meet the Slovenian Vid Vrhovnik in the dark.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hands up: The bobsledders from the USA put in a strong performance.

Hands up: The bobsledders from the USA put in a strong performance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination.

Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Will probably soon have a new profile picture: Nordic combined athlete Kristjan Ilves.

Will probably soon have a new profile picture: Nordic combined athlete Kristjan Ilves.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom.

Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Image: AP

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.

19.02.2026, 14:00

21.02.2026, 09:12

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • Skicross men, final at 1.15 pm (round of 16 from 12 pm with Tobias Baur, Romain Détraz, Alex Fiva, Ryan Regez)
  • Mixed team, aerials, 11.45 am (Noé Roth/Pirmin Werner/Lina Kozomara)
  • Cross-country skiing men, 50 km classic with mass start, 11 a.m. (Beda Klee, Nicola Wigger)
  • Ski mountaineering mixed relay, 1.30 pm (Marianne Fatton/Jon Kistler)
  • Biathlon women, mass start 12.5 km, 2.15 pm (Amy Baserga, Lea Meier)
  • Speed skating men, mass start, 16.40 (Livio Wenger)
  • Women's speed skating, mass start, 17.15 (Ramona Härdi, Kaitlyn McGregor)
  • Women's two-man bobsleigh, from 19.00 - 4th run from 21.05 (Melanie Hasler/Nadja Pasternack and Debora Annen/Salomé Kora)
  • Men's curling final, 19.05 hrs, Great Britain - Canada
  • Ice hockey bronze game, 20.40 hrs, Slovakia - Finland
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • These are all the Swiss medal heroes

    All Swiss Olympic medals
    All Swiss Olympic medals. Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

    Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

    Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

    In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

    But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

    Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

    Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

    The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

    Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

    Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

    In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

    The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

    The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

    Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

    Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. Silver for sure: The Swiss women curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

    Silver for sure: The Swiss women curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

    Image: Keystone

    All Swiss Olympic medals. Shortly after the women, the curling men also secure their Olympic medal! The team led by skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

    Shortly after the women, the curling men also secure their Olympic medal! The team led by skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

    Image: Keystone

  The most important Olympic news

  The medal table

    Show more
When is what on? The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

