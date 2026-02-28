The 2026 SailGP season continues: in the third race, the sailors duel it out in Sydney. Team Switzerland is hoping to score its first points.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The most exciting regatta series in the world stops in Sydney this weekend. At the third SailGP of the season, the Swiss are also hoping to finally score points.
- blue Zoom will continue to broadcast all races in the new season.
The ranking after two races
Dates & venues 2026
- January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth
- February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland
- February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney
- April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro
- May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda
- May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York
- June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax
- July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth
- August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz
- September 5 & 6 | Race #10 | Valencia
- September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva
- November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai
All races on free TV on blue Zoom
Adrenaline-filled races, spectacular locations, rival national teams and breathtaking speeds. Once again this year, you can watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.