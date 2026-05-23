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World Championship match from 16.20 in the ticker Will the national field hockey team celebrate its 6th win in a row against Hungary?

Andreas Lunghi

23.5.2026

In the second-last group game of this year's Ice Hockey World Championship, the Swiss national team will face Hungary in Zurich. Will Jan Cadieux's team also win their sixth game? Follow the game here in the live ticker from 16:20!

23.05.2026, 15:20

  • Liveticker
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  • The line-up is here: This is how Switzerland will play

  • Cadieux: "I really appreciate evenings like this because we learn from them"

    Switzerland won 4:1 against Great Britain on Thursday. However, this victory was not easy. It was a real scrap. "I really appreciate evenings like this because we learn from them," said Switzerland coach Jan Cadieux after the game. Will it be another tough game against Hungary?

    NHL defenceman Janis Moser also emphasized that not every game can go like the 9-0 win against Austria.

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the Swiss national team's sixth group game at this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. Coach Jan Cadieux's team will face Hungary in the SwissLife Arena in Zurich. Watch it live here from 16:20!

    • Show more

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