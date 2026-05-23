Cadieux: "I really appreciate evenings like this because we learn from them"

Switzerland won 4:1 against Great Britain on Thursday. However, this victory was not easy. It was a real scrap. "I really appreciate evenings like this because we learn from them," said Switzerland coach Jan Cadieux after the game. Will it be another tough game against Hungary?

NHL defenceman Janis Moser also emphasized that not every game can go like the 9-0 win against Austria.