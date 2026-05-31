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World Championship final in the ticker Will the field hockey team fulfill its gold mission against Finland?

Andreas Lunghi

31.5.2026

The Swiss ice hockey team will face Finland in the World Championship final. Will Jan Cadieux's team fulfill their gold mission? Follow the game here in the live ticker from 20:20!

31.05.2026, 19:15

31.05.2026, 20:25

Schweiz vs. Finnland
0:0 *
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 4th minute

    Knak with the first Swiss chance

    The energy line makes its first mark! Knak captures the disc and moves in front of the Finnish box. But his finish is too imprecise.

  • 3rd minute

    Finland start well

    Unlike in the group game, it's the Finns who are on the offensive in the opening phase. Genoni is already challenged, but is on the spot.

  • 1st minute

    The game is underway!

    Who will get off to the better start in the World Championship final?

  • Everything is ready in the SwissLife Arena

    It's about to start in a few moments. The injured Fiala, Siegenthaler and Glauser ring the bell: will the national field hockey team win World Championship gold?

  • How Finland will play

    Screenshot: iihf.com

  • The line-up is here

    Leonardo Genoni stands between the posts for the Swiss national team. Timo Meier returns after his suspension and is back in the first line. Nicolas Baechler has to bite the bullet today and will be left out.

  • NHL superstar wants to spoil the Swiss gold party

    Aleksander Barkov has already won the Stanley Cup twice, a World Championship silver medal and Olympic bronze - but he has yet to win the World Championship title. Now he wants to win it with Finland against Switzerland of all teams.

    World Championship title still missing. This NHL superstar wants to spoil the Swiss gold party

    World Championship title still missingThis NHL superstar wants to spoil the Swiss gold party

  • Suri: "It will be important for the national field hockey team to control their emotions"

    The two teams have already met in the group stage. Switzerland came out on top 4:2. What was not missing back then: intensity. Expert Reto Suri, former national team striker and silver medallist in 2013, is convinced that this will also be high in the final and warns: "It will be important for the field hockey team to control the emotions."

  • Bertschy: "Now there's one more game to win"

    After the semi-final victory against Norway, Christoph Bertschy was combative: "Now there's one more game to win." A victory in the final against Finland would give Switzerland its first World Championship title.

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the final game of this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. At 20:20, the Swiss national team will face Finland in Zurich's SwissLife Arena. Follow the game here in the live ticker!

    • Show more

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