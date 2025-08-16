  1. Residential Customers
SailGP in the stream Will the Swiss boat finish on the podium in Germany?

Andreas Lunghi

16.8.2025

The Germany Sail GP will take place in Sassnitz on August 16 and 17. After finishing third in Portsmouth, the Swiss boat is also aiming for a podium finish in Germany.

16.08.2025, 13:59

16.08.2025, 15:32

The eighth race weekend of the SailGP season takes place in Sassnitz, Germany, on August 16 and 17. Follow the races exclusively live on free TV on blue Zoom from 15:30.

It's been just under a month since the last event in Portsmouth, England. This was extremely pleasing for the Swiss boat around helmsman Sébastien Schneiter. In the end, they finished in third place.

Schneiter and Co. want to do well again in northern Germany in order to further improve their position in the overall standings. Five events before the end, the Swiss boat is in seventh place. The gap to leader "Black Foils" is 26 points.

You can find out how the Swiss perform at the Germany SailGP on Saturday and Sunday from 3:30 pm exclusively live on free TV on blue Zoom.

